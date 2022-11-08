'Misguided' Destiny Church pastor who organised lockdown protest dodges conviction

He organised anti-mandate gatherings attended by thousands when the Waikato was in the midst of an Alert Level 3 lockdown, yet a “misguided” Destiny Church pastor has escaped a criminal conviction for doing so.

Judge Kim Saunders granted John James Ferris, 56, of Rotokauri, Hamilton, a discharge without conviction when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday, on the basis that, through the church, he had done much good work in the community to support those in need.

Saunders also said she was convinced Ferris was motivated by “misguided loyalty” to the anti-mandate campaign led by the church’s leader, Brian Tamaki.

Ferris was not so fortunate to escape conviction on an additional charge of dangerous driving – relating to an incident at which he drove at speed on a motorcycle through a central Wellington street at the time of the Parliament protest before crashing – for which he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Ferris had pled guilty on February 11 to two charges of organising a public gathering at Claudelands Park during the lockdown, and two charges of failing to comply with Covid safety orders.

But it was a sentencing long delayed because he was badly injured in the crash that happened in Waterloo Quay in Wellington at 11pm on February 17.

As the court was told, Ferris was doing 102kph in a 50kph zone on Waterloo Quay when he overtook another vehicle and continued travelling in the opposing lane for about 94 metres before his bike clipped the raised median strip and crashed.

Stuff A large group of mostly school-aged protestors gathered at Claudelands Park on November 30 last year. Also in attendance was Destiny Church Pastor John Ferris, who was subsequently charged by police. (File photo)

Through his counsel Thomas Sutcliffe, he had applied to be discharged on all five charges. Sutcliffe said he took issue with a number of “claims and assertions” the police had made against his client in their submissions to the court.

These included “pejorative language” that described Ferris’ driving as “an act of lunacy”.

Also, the police submission had argued that Ferris had joined the large group of protestors gathered outside Parliament during his visit to Wellington.

“That’s not true at all,” the lawyer said.

Rather, his client was travelling with a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who were heading to the South Island and “he called in [to the protest] to see what it was all about”.

Sutcliffe said Ferris “was not happy with the way things were turning” at Parliament, because “what started as a peaceful protest was hijacked by disruptive elements”.

SUPPLIED Destiny Church Hamilton pastor John Ferris pled guilty to charges of organising and attending public gatherings during the Level 3 lockdown in the Waikato.

Sutcliffe described a similar situation at the protest gatherings Ferris had organised at Claudelands Park on October 16 and October 30 last year. While these were “largely peaceful ... there was one lone ranger not known to Mr Ferris who caused some trouble at a vaccination centre close to the [Hamilton] Mosque.”

Ferris himself was not an anti-vaxxer or anti-masks, Sutcliffe said, and had himself had one dose of the vaccine at the time of the protests. His issue was with the effect the Government’s anti-Covid measures on the marginalised and vulnerable members of society.

“He was driven because of his concern for members of the community.”

Sutcliffe also referred the judge to the case of Tauranga Destiny Church pastor Leon Samuels, who was granted a discharge without conviction on similar charges by Judge Louis Bidois in June.

However, Judge Saunders was mindful there were differences between the two cases. Waikato police chiefs had met with Ferris prior to the Hamilton protest gatherings and urged him to desist. He forged ahead with his plans anyway.

Christel Yardley/Stuff About 3000 to 4000 people attended the anti-mandate protest at Claudelands Park on November 30 last year. (File photo)

The first protest, which happened when Hamilton was in the Alert Level 3 lockdown, was attended by 1000 to 1200 people. The second, during “Level 3, Step 1” had 3000 to 4000 attending.

In an affidavit to the court, Ferris said he had reflected deeply on his actions and was very apologetic for his “misguided attempt to help those affected by the lockdown”.

Ferris had been the Destiny pastor in Hamilton for 25 years, and had made many positive contributions to the community in that time.

While his actions were premeditated, the gravity of the offences were “moderate to low”, she said.

A conviction would also affect his ability to travel to the United States and other places for work.

“I do think it would be unfair to tarnish all Destiny Church ministers with the same brush as Mr Tamaki.”

While he was not convicted on the Covid charges, Ferris will have to pay $750 to a charity of his choice.

In declining the discharge application on the dangerous driving charge, she noted that at the time of the crash Ferris had just been released from a three-month suspension from driving, after accruing too many demerit points for speeding.

Ferris himself had no memory of the crash, which meant it was difficult for him to argue against a conviction.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1002.