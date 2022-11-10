Over the Gardens' wall: Headline act revealed as Hamilton arts festival rebrands

Booga Beazley (Head Like a Hole), Milan Borich (Pluto), Laughton Kora (Kora) and Tami Neilson, backed by the Big Band Royale, will perform music from the soundtracks of Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs.

Thwarted by the Covid restrictions earlier this year, the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival will be back in early 2023 with fresh shows and a new name.

The festival, to be held from February 24 to Match 5, will now be known as Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa.

The new moniker reflects the fact the 10-day event has literally grown beyond its usual location in the Hamilton Gardens to other venues in the city, including the Meteor and Clarence Street theatres and the Victoria on the River performance space.

READ MORE:

* REVIEW: Owls Do Cry at the Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

* Animal coup for Waikato Museum as major wildlife photography exhibition secured

* REVIEW: A Traveller's Guide to Turkish Dogs, at the Meteor Theatre, Hamilton



On Thursday morning festival organisers announced the first show in next year’s programme will be The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction.

Originally scheduled as part of this year’s cancelled festival, the concert features a star-studded list of Kiwi musicians including Tami Neilson, Laughton Kora, Milan Borich from the band Pluto, and Booga Beazley from Head Like a Hole.

They and others will perform the soundtracks from two of auteur director Quentin Tarantino’s best-loved films. The show will take place at 8pm on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm on the Rhododendron Lawn at the gardens.

SUPPLIED Music from the soundtracks of Quentin Tarantino's films Pulp Fiction, starring Uma Thurman, and Reservoir Dogs will feature in a concert at the Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa.

Festival director Geoff Turkington said the rebrand reflected “the festival’s journey over the last few years into one of national significance”.

“After what have been tough and unprecedented times for the arts, it’s a good moment to reflect on where we’ve been and where we see ourselves going.

“Not only has our presence grown locally, the festival has also evolved into a destination in its own right, with visitors travelling from all over Aotearoa to experience it.”

For more than 25 years the festival has been Waikato's premiere arts event, incorporating popular local events like the Sunset Symphony and Summer Shakespeare with big name national and international shows.

“For 10 days each year Hamilton Kirikiriroa is transformed with over 1000 artists converging on the city to present rich and diverse storytelling that connects with our personal and national identities,” Turkington said.

SUPPLIED Michael Madsen (Mr Blonde), Quentin Tarantino (Mr Brown), Harvey Keitel (Mr White), Chris Penn (Nice Guy Eddie), Lawrence Tierney (Joe Cabot), Tim Roth (Mr Orange), and Steve Buscemi (Mr Pink) all featured in the 1992 film Reservoir Dogs.

The rebrand is accompanied by a change in the way the festival looks and feels, with a new website, logo and 2023 programme to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The gardens would remain the festival’s primary venue space, Turkington said.

“The Hamilton Gardens are our greatest asset and our relationship with the gardens has only deepened over the last few years.“

The joy of being able to play in such a magical setting is what our audience and artists love about the festival. You’ll still see a focus on really bringing those spaces to life.”

The te reo name “Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa”, was chosen by Te Reo Rangatira expert Rahui Papa, a tribal leader, historian for Kīngitanga, and a co-chairman of Pou Tangata, the National Iwi Chairs Forum.

Toi Ora appears in the Paimaariri karakia and comes from Kīngi Taawhiao tongikura (a proverb made famous by Tāwhiao the second Māori king) which roughly translates as: “Grow the treasure, sustain the treasure, develop the treasure, the treasure that stems from Hawaiki”.

In the context of the festival, “Toi Ora” could be seen as looking after the wellbeing of the arts in Kirikiriroa.

Early Bird tickets for the Quentin Tarantino concert are now on sale now via the festival’s new website (www.hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz).