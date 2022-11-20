Tornado fells oak tree, destroys classroom at Waikato school

An oak tree that fell in wild weather on Sunday afternoon all but destroyed a classroom at Orini Combined School in the Waikato.

The tornado struck Orini Combined School, east of Huntly, shortly before 2.50pm.

Principal Chrissy Wakeman said the destruction had been caught on CCTV. The school would be closed in its entirety on Monday.

It was fortunate the tornado had struck on the weekend, and on a day when there would have been no pupils at the school, she said.

On a weekday, the classroom would have had about 21 six- and seven-year-olds and a teacher inside.

GOOGLE MAPS Orini is north-west of Hamilton.

“We had the guys from the fire service arrive quickly, and the power has been isolated. We are just waiting for the arborist to arrive.”

An arborist assessment of the trees had been recently conducted, and the oak had not been deemed to be any kind of threat, Wakeman said.