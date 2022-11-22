Pepper-sprayed pitbull who bit pair of police officers to be put down

Bash, an American pitbull/ terrier cross similar to this dog rushed and bit two police officers after earlier being pepper-sprayed. (File photo)

A pitbull called Bash, who had an apparent dislike of people wearing masks, also developed an aversion to the police after being pepper-sprayed – and bit the arms of two constables.

An order for the dog’s destruction was given by Judge Simon Menzies in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday, during the sentencing of his owner, Jeanette Henry.

Henry appeared in court after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of owning a dog that has attacked a person.

She spent most of the time in the courtroom weeping as the judge weighed up the Crown case against Bash, who – as the court was told – was named after her now-deceased partner.

Bash, a brown and white terrier/American pitbull cross, had been classified as a menacing dog in April, 2021 on account of his aggressive behaviour. As such, he was not allowed to be “at large” or in a private residence – other than being confined in a cage or a vehicle – without wearing a muzzle.

About 11pm on September 16 last year two police officers arrived at Henry’s home to attend a family harm incident. Bash was at the house wearing neither muzzle nor a collar.

Although he was initially docile and friendly, he soon started growling and showing his teeth at the police. One of the constables asked Henry to secure the dog inside, as ambulance officers were due to soon arrive at the house.

Bash was put inside the kitchen, but continued to growl and bark at people coming in and out of the house. A door was opened and leapt out and rushed at one of the officers, who managed to dodge the animal.

The dog turned his attention to the other constable and bit him on the forearm for a few seconds – causing a 3 centimetre puncture wound – before letting go and running off down the driveway.

Henry apologised for her dog’s behaviour and in explanation said Bash had been pepper-sprayed about a week earlier.

A similar incident happened some weeks later.

It was 10.50am on November 10 when two police officers arrived at Henry’s home on an unrelated matter. Not long after their arrival Bash ran out and bit one of the constables on her forearm, causing a deep puncture wound and abrasions.

Animal control officers arrived and Bash was taken into custody.

Henry again apologised and explained the dog did not like people in masks.

In court, Crown prosecutor Bolivia Newton said the offending warranted the maximum available penalty of a $3000 fine.

“Both attacks were entirely preventable,” she said.

Henry’s lawyer Jess Tarrant asked for a much lower fine and for the dog’s life to be spared.

“The incidents were more or less provoked by the police ... It was her late partner’s dog, and is very special to her.”

Henry had written a letter to the court, and Judge Menzies noted she had said the dog “was named after your late partner ... [He] means a great deal to you and your family.”

In deciding whether to order Bash’s destruction, the judge observed Bash had been pepper-sprayed because he had been acting aggressively.

Also, “we are still in the throes of a pandemic and people are still wearing masks”.

“That issue does not come close to being in exceptional circumstances ... therefore, the court is bound to order the destruction of the dog.”

Henry was also fined $650 for the first incident, and $850 for the second.