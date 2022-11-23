Full line-up of shows revealed for Hamilton Arts Festival

From candlelit classical music in an Egyptian Garden to the soundtrack to Moulin Rouge performed by an all-star rock-opera ensemble, the upcoming Hamilton Arts Festival will be brimming with unique experiences.

Some of the biggest and boldest productions to ever hit the Waikato will be part of the inaugural Hamilton Arts Festival – Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa.

Formerly known as the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, the 10-day event will showcase a miscellany of shows covering the mediums of theatre, comedy, dance and many genres of music from February 24 to March 5.

The full festival line-up was launched at the gardens on Wednesday night, which also featured a set by the Big Band Royale, as well as music by singer-songwriter Kyla Greening and speeches by festival chairman Chris Williams, festival director Geoff Turkington, and Hamilton deputy mayor Angela O’leary.

Turkington described the 2023 programme is “a joyous fusion of new works alongside some of the most eagerly awaited shows from this year’s Covid-19 thwarted programme”.

“It’s all about celebrating human connection and what makes being Kiwi so special.”

Georgie Craw Holly Fullbrook, from the band Tiny Ruins.

Kicking the festival off on February 23 on the Rhododendron Lawn is The Soundtrack from Bazz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! This concert will bring together musicians Milan Borich, Lou’ana, Zoe Moon, Sebastian Holland Dudding and opera stars Samson Setu, Taka Vuli, Manase Latu and Ipu Laga’aia, in a celebration of one of cinema’s most memorable musicals.

Intimate music performances include critically-acclaimed indie folk band Tiny Ruins, which will be performing new material alongside fan favourites in the Chinoiserie Garden; and rising singer-songwriter Theia is bringing her critically acclaimed reo rangatira project Te Kaahu for a special performance in the Te Parapara Garden.

The previously-announced Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction also features a star-studded list of Kiwi musicians performing tracks from two of the cult director’s best-loved films.

Supplied Lawrence Arabia will be one of the musicians taking part in a special tribute to the poetry of renowned New Zealand writer Katherine Mansfield.

Also taking place on the Rhododendron Lawn is Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man (A Mass for Peace) which will bring together almost 100 performers from Hamilton City Brass and a “Festival Chorus” to perform a moving anti-war piece.

Lovers of poetry and music can join some of the country’s best-known songwriters, including Anna Coddington, Lawrence Arabia and Julia Deans as they perform original music inspired by the poems of writer Katherine Mansfield. Falling on the centenary of Katherine Mansfield’s death, the event is made even more special by the setting of the Mansfield Garden.

The Orchestras Central Trust Ensemble and soloists will gather in the newly-opened Egyptian Garden for an evening of Vivaldi, Bach and Albinoni.

An adventurous dance programme sees everything from ballet (the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Tutus on Tour) to breakdancing (The Great Kiwi Break Off) and local contemporary works (Trial & Tribulation) performed at Clarence Street Theatre, Victoria on the River and the Hamilton Gardens respectively.

Stephen A'Court The Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus on Tour will be part of the festival action.

The Meteor Theatre will host an eclectic mix of theatre shows, including children’s puppet show The Boy With Wings, Hanna, Big J Stylez and Hello Darkness.

Comedy fans will be well served. In Enid Blyton’s Naughty Threesome, Penny Ashton and friends will use audience suggestions to solve epic adventures “helped along by good solid English values and immensely sensible shoes”.

Meanwhile, “disgraced actor” Garry Starr promises to “defy his critics by performing every genre of theatre possible, thus saving the performing arts from its inevitable extinction”; and Summer Shakespeare will return with a staging of The Taming of the Shrew.

Finally, the Sunset Symphony – a perennial and free festival staple – will return to the Rhododendron Lawn.

More details about the festival line-up – and the full programme featuring many more acts and shows – is available at hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz. Early bird discounts are available on most of the ticketed events until Christmas Eve.