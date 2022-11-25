Motorbike thief tries to ram police car near Te Aroha

There is a larger police presence around Te Aroha as they search for the offender who stole a motorbike (file photo).

Police are hunting for a man who tried to ram a patrol car while stealing a motorbike in Waikato.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a Te Aroha farmer disturbed a person stealing one of his motorbikes.

Senior Sergeant Pete van de Wetering said the offender was able to get the bike onto a waiting trailer, towed by a Mitsubishi car, and leave the property.

The farmer called the police who came across the man and began to follow him.

“The offender has turned into a driveway with police following and then reversed the trailer trying to ram the police car,” van de Wetering said.

Unsuccessful, he then continued on to Rawhiti just north of Te Aroha, where he managed to get the bike off the trailer and took off on the motorbike back towards Te Aroha.

“There are a number of police cars looking for him and if anyone sees the man he’s on a green motorbike wearing a white helmet they should contact police.”

Van de Wetering said they don’t believe the man is armed but said people should make sure their vehicles and property are secure in the area.