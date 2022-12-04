Diverse group selected for living wage artist-in-residence scheme

(Clockwise from top left) Benny Marama, Fay Purdie-Nicholls, Sasha McGoughran, Margaret Feeney, Isaiah McIver, Matt Sephton, Melanie Allison, Oriwa Morgan Ward, Ifat Vayner-Itzkovitch and Emiko Sheehan are taking part in the first Whiria e Tangata programme.

Ten Waikato artists have been chosen to take part in a pilot programme for a multi-community artist-in-residence scheme.

Whiria te Tāngata (Weave the People together) is funded by Manatū Taonga (Ministry of Culture and Heritage), and will trial a part-time living wage for the participants.

In September 2022, an open call went out for artists to take part in the scheme, and 10 artists were subsequently selected.

The participating artists are award-winning playwright and actor Benny Marama; multi-disciplinary artist Emiko Sheehan; painter, photographer, sculptor and printer Fay Purdie-Nicholls; and puppeteer, dancer and actor Ifat Vayner-Itzkovitch.

There’s also sound engineer and composer Isaiah McIver; writer and artist Margaret Feeney; DJ and “sound artist” Matt Sephton; playwright Melanie Allison; contemporary artist Oriwa Morgan Ward; and animator and sculptor Sasha McGaughran.

From December 1 each artist will receive a part-time wage for 20 hours of work each week. As the 12-month programme continues, they will be connected to an industry mentor to expand and support their learning.

SUPPLIED Whiria e Tangata project leader Leafa Wilson: “We feel better when we experience music, visual art, literature and performing arts.”

Creative Waikato is facilitating the scheme through the guidance of project leader Leafā Wilson, who reckoned it was part of a bigger picture.

“Something is emerging in the creative consciousness of the world,” she said.

“I see it as the world awakening to the fact that we feel better when we experience music, visual art, literature and performing arts in our lives.

“On a small scale, Creative Waikato is fortunate to have found 10 inspired and hapori-focused artists to launch Whiria Te Tangata into our Waikato communities.”

Creative Waikato chief executive Jeremy Mayall said he was excited about the project.

“We have seen examples of similar 'artist wage-type' projects in San Francisco, Ireland, and New York, and it is great to join those communities in championing the work of artists and creative enablers and leading new pathways for social impact and change.”