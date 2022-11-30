Mayor invites minister to Waipā to see how housing push 'steam-rolls' local plans

It’s “like swallowing a rat”, bringing in changes that make it easier to build multi-storey homes in the suburbs in rural towns such as Cambridge, Waipā District mayor Susan O'Regan says (file photo).

Rural Waipā towns will face the same housing density rules as the big cities, the mayor says – and a minister should see the potential impact.

New legislation means Waipā District Council must allow multi-storey housing on single sections without resource consent, Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan said, and it’s “like swallowing a rat”.

She’s invited Minister for the Environment David Parker to her patch to see the potential negative impacts for Waipā.

She says rural towns including Cambridge and Kihikihi will have the same medium-density housing requirements as places like Auckland and it “just doesn’t make sense”.

The fast-tracked housing legislation was supported by both major political parties and aimed at building more houses, faster.

It will force Waipā District Council to relax planning rules to introduce new residential zone standards in Cambridge, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi.

The changes could allow multi-storey housing on single sections, without needing a resource consent or permission from neighbours, the council said.

“The changes force the same medium density housing requirements on small, rural towns like Cambridge, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi as on large cities like Auckland and Wellington,” O’Regan said. “That just doesn’t make sense to me or councillors.”

Council reluctantly notified the required changes to its District Plan in August – proposed Plan Change 26, O’Regan said.

“It was like swallowing a rat given we had already raised concerns to the Government in May and September.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff New Government rules would make it easier to build multi-storey developments in rural suburbs of towns including Cambridge (file photo).

The council knew more housing was needed and was already working to increase the supply and range available locally, she said. That includes multi-storey options.

“We’re not against intensification and we want and need more housing in our district – that is very clear. But our approach, which is suited to our own needs, looks to have been steam-rolled. Minister Parker has indicated he’s happy to meet and discuss our concerns which is great. And I’m keen to have that meeting here on our patch so we can show him exactly what we mean.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday council staff shared a summary of submissions on the proposed changes elected members.

There was a range of submissions with 37 opposed, 13 in support and 29 ‘in-part’ supporting the proposed changes.

Submitters who meet certain criteria under the Resource Management Act can make further submissions until December 10. New submissions on proposed Plan Change 26 are not allowed under legislation.