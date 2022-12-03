Squatter, professor, 'warm-hearted leftie': Dr David John Major Neilson, 1957-2022

David Neilson wrote his PhD thesis under unique circumstances. The year was 1978 and as a student of the University of East Anglia David was, as ever, living his life by his democratic socialist principles. He was a crucial part of a collective which occupied 29 empty houses in Argyle St, Norwich, beginning a squat that was to last six years and involve 120 people. A New Statesman article described him as the "parish priest" of the collective. He wrote the original letter to the Norwich City Council announcing the occupation, which in turn led to negotiations that saw official recognition and permission to continue. The "Argyle Street Alternative Republic" was born.

At age 21, hailing from the other side of the world, David had the ability to inspire solidarity. Possessing infinite patience, his calm manner precluded fear or anger. Where others lost tempers, or were reduced to threats or profanity, the Neilson equanimity proved decisive. He would lend anyone his car, though always kept the tank near empty. He was generous but savvy with it.

SUPPLIED In the 70s, David Neilson was a crucial part of a collective that occupied 29 empty houses in Argyle St, Norwich, England, beginning a six-year squat that would involve 120 people.

David's time management was such that while every waking hour was seemingly devoted to maximising the co-operative spirit, he kept pace with writing deadlines. If his thesis topic, Marxism and the Proletariat in Advanced Capitalist Societies, suggested a mastery of theory that would inform his later academic career, the work also drew heavily on the experiences he was enjoying every day in Argyle Street. Bob Marley's music was the soundtrack of the squat; David's manuscript offered a Marxist analysis of reggae music in raising political awareness.

David was, in the words of wife Melissa, "a warm-hearted leftie who relentlessly pursued his vision of a better world". The vision, grounded in Marxist theory, was a rigorously democratic one, reflecting personal and intellectual growth and an appreciation of cultures and societies beyond those of the industrialised west. David was not the type of academic to settle for words on a page: his philosophy was that the point of knowledge is to change the world. Such passion co-existed with personal warmth and humour. He was defined as much by a wide, oft-seen smile and laughter. His door and his mind were always open to others and their ideas.

SUPPLIED David Neilson is pictured here - on the extreme right of the frame, in profile, behind the man with the goatee - at a street meeting.

David John Major Neilson was born 26 February, 1957, at 16 Hull Street, Oamaru, the third and youngest child of John Neilson and Anne Neilson (nee Hewett). It was a home birth, a highly unusual occurrence in the late 1950s, reflecting the alternative thinking of the household. As a baby, David's feeding regime was "self demand", not the by-the-clock method advocated by Plunket.

John, a returned serviceman and accountant who had studied at the London School of Economics, turned a small freezing works company into the largest operation of its type in the South Island. Progressive in the field of industrial relations and social politics, he set an example to follow. David's upbringing was, says brother Michael, defined by "love, love and more unconditional love". In Michael's opinion, "it was only natural that he [David] should be so intent on developing a socio-political system that had much more love in it than ever before".

David's exposure to Europe and, by extension, European ideas came via Anne, a war bride who hailed from England. Before he was ten years of age, the family had twice travelled to the "mother country", affording an opportunity to spend time with his maternal grandparents. On the second of these sea voyages, nine-year-old David attended a fancy dress party as a bridegroom, matched with a like-aged bride. Though he looked the part, the experience proved upsetting.

SUPPLIED David Neilson as a child, with family.

An "easy and happy" Oamaru childhood saw regular trips to the cinema and the embracing of his parents' sport, tennis. Under the tutelage of a professional coach, David became nationally competitive at age group level, playing tournaments throughout the country. His tennis career would later peak in the 1974-75 season when he and Chris Brading won the New Zealand Under 16 Doubles title.

The Neilsons moved to Christchurch in 1969, with David beginning secondary school at St. Andrew's College. A strong athlete, he triumphed in the school 1500 metres by upwards of 100 metres and dabbled in rugby and most other sports. An inquiring thinker, politicised early, he found himself in trouble from time to time expressing opinions at odds with the conservative status quo.

When David commenced study at the University of Canterbury competition tennis took a back-seat. After completing a master’s degree in political science, his doctoral proposal was accepted at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England. Hands-on experience of co-operative communities was to follow.

Completing his thesis in 1983, David took up a position with Statistics NZ in Wellington. An ambitious project of his own instigation, "to re-imagine and redesign the collection and use of statistics in New Zealand", found few takers. He set his sights on Hamilton.

SUPPLIED David Neilson during the Argyle St years, when he was studying at the University of East Anglia.

In 1989 David was appointed as a lecturer in the Department of Politics at the University of Waikato, becoming an inaugural staff member of the new Centre for Labour Studies. He was part of a team that developed labour studies into two popular majors within the Bachelor of Social Science degree.

David's early teaching and research revolved around the French Regulation School theory. Dr Tom Ryan, a friend and colleague who was employed in the same year, stresses that David was "more than a Marxist", that he "engaged with Marx" and the likes of 20th century Neo-Marxist Louis Althusser, but his philosophy was profoundly democratic. According to Ryan, "he did not like autocrats of the left or the right".

In 1998 David began focusing exclusively on labour studies and was instrumental in its shift into a multidisciplinary sociology and social policy department. Stimulated by supervising his first PhD candidate, Paul O'Neill and by the editing and advice of Ryan, David began to publish with hitherto unseen frequency, the growing excellence of his work increasing his global profile. In 2000 he was made a senior lecturer in sociology.

SUPPLIED David Neilson in his younger years – in the pink shirt, second from left.

2006 was another breakthrough year. David's work in Fiji as a human rights advisor was what Ryan describes as an "eye-opening experience", increasing his sensitivity to cultures and societies beyond the Euro-Western model. It was the beginning of his mature phase as a writer and intellectual.

David's 2022 book, The Struggle to Make Democratic Socialism in the 21st Century, was if not the culmination of years of reflection then an undeniable high point in his career from which he drew satisfaction. It was, significantly, an internationally commissioned work, a recognition of his merits as an original thinker, outside contemporary Marxist positions that hold sway in the Northern Hemisphere. Simply put, in the words of Melissa, "David's vision was for a democratic socialist project ... that could subordinate the forces of capitalism to the goals of human well-being".

SUPPLIED David Neilson was described as a “fun-loving, engaging parent, with a vast reservoir of 'dad jokes'.”

It is a measure of David's industry and commitment to the cause that in the last year of his life, in addition to his magnum opus, he published four journal articles and was working on two further books, including a multidisciplinary collaboration examining the subsistence culture of the hill tribes of Vietnam and Laos, a far cry from Marxist theories of modes of production.

Befitting his politics, David was an active member of the Tertiary Education Union. When serving a term as the chairperson of the Waikato Branch of the Association of University Staff he demonstrated the same characteristics of calm leadership, good humour and respect for others employed in his Argyle St days.

Married to Melissa Hackell for 22 years, with whom he shared three children, David was a fun-loving, engaging parent, with a vast reservoir of 'dad jokes'. Family holidays were often enjoyed at Kakanui, close to where David was born, affording time for nostalgic reflection on his early life.

SUPPLIED Infinite patience and a calm manner proved assets for David Neilson.

An intellectual force, a direct influence on students and colleagues through his work and personality and countless more through his prodigious writings, David made good on his stated aim. He changed the world.

David John Major Neilson died 2 November 2022, in Waikato Hospital. He is survived by wife Melissa, children Harriet, Finley, Isla and Ziggy and grandson Leopold.