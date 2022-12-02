Grease to showcase new generation of Hamilton theatre talent

The cast of Clarence St Theatre Trust's production of Grease, which begins a season at the titular venue on December 3.

A group of young Hamilton performers will be stepping into some very big and well-worn shoes this weekend, when they take on roles in a new production of Grease.

Staged by the Clarence St Theatre Trust at the titular venue in downtown Hamilton, the much-loved – and recently-controversial – rock and roll musical has featured some major names in leading roles since it was first performed in Chicago in 1971.

Richard Gere, Barry Bostwick, Rosie O’Donnell, and Adrienne Barbeau have all played parts in various stage productions over the years, while John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John became synonymous with the lovelorn lead characters Bobby and Sandy in a hit film adaptation in 1978.

This time it will be Felix Rowe and Rachael Bloemendal taking on the chalk-and-cheese pairing. Helen Drysdale-Dunn will play Rizzo, the fierce leader of the Pink Ladies; and Eckard Becker plays Kenicke.

Meanwhile, Hamilton musical theatre stalwarts Kyle Chuen and Nick Braae are respectively the show’s director and musical supervisor; and Michaela Gilling takes on lead choreographer duties for the production, which has it’s opening night on Saturday.

Named after the 1950s United States working-class youth subculture known as “greasers”, the musical is set in 1959 at fictional Rydell High School and follows 10 teenagers as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, personal values, and love.

SUPPLIED Grease is part of a theatrical revolution in Hamilton, which in turn is inspiring a new generation to take up the craft, director Kyle Chuen says.

Some of those elements have prompted criticism in recent years, with allegations the story promotes sexism and misogyny – allegations that prompted the late Newton-John to speak out in 2021 in defence of the musical.

In his production notes, Chuen acknowledged the show still had “a few questionable moral issues that it can’t escape, and it is definitely a product of its time”.

Such concerns aside, Chuen predicted the benefits of this production would far outweigh any outrage some might feel it warranted.

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times Helen Drysdale-Dunn plays Rizzo, the fierce leader of the Pink Ladies.

“Kirikiriroa theatre stands on the precipice of something amazing, and it’s all coming from the newest generation of performers.

“I want this show to knock your bobby socks off. I want this show to make you recall fond memories. I want this show to inspire more young people into the world of theatre. But most of all I want this show to showcase the talent we have growing in this mighty region.”

There will be 14 performances, including matinées, at the Clarence Street Theatre from Saturday until December 17. Tickets are available through Ticketek.