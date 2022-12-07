Automatic, systematic, hydromatic ... and symptomatic: Covid hits Grease production in Hamilton

Rizzo (Helen Drysdale-Dunn), the fierce leader of the Pink Ladies, and the other characters in Grease might be able to deal with the perils of dating and rival gangs, but Covid is a tougher obstacle.

Performances of Clarence Street Theatre Trust's production of Grease in Hamilton have been cancelled for the rest of this week, after many of the cast and crew tested positive for Covid.

“Not only was Grease automatic, systematic and hydromatic, sadly the production became symptomatic too,” general manager Jason Wade said.

“The call was made to ensure everyone is safe and well before carrying on [next week].”

The trust will attempt to add two additional shows and are also looking at staging another week of the show in April, subject to the availability of the company, crew and the band.

Ticket holders will be able to get a refund should the new dates or next week not suit, Wade said.

“Our thoughts go out to our wonderful company, crew and band who all have done such a superb job to this point and were killing it with their infectious and amazingly talented performances that audiences were loving.”