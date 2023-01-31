Possible revival finally on way for Hamilton's grand, rotting old courthouse

The old courthouse, closed in 1993, is full of asbestos, an earthquake risk, and possibly home to rats and bats – but repair work may finally be going ahead early in 2023.

It’s arguably the most striking building in Hamilton, but it is also the building where the least amount of activity happens.

However, there are signs the old Hamilton District Court may finally be getting a new lease of life, following decades of dereliction.

Sitting atop the hill at the intersection of Anzac Parade and Anglesea St, the old courthouse – originally opened in 1931 – remains an imposing sight.

With the newer district courthouse to its left and the High Court building at the rear, it still appears to all intents and purposes like it should be the centre of the action of Hamilton’s “Hill of Justice”.

Instead, it is allegedly home to rats – and, possibly, bats – and is potentially an unsound, asbestos-filled death trap.

Frequently, people unacquainted with the city’s courts go charging up the grand concrete steps, only find the big, wooden doors firmly locked.

On closer inspection, the building is in a sad state – dirty, slimy lichen grows over the steps immediately outside. Looking through the windows, the paint on the walls is faded and peeling. The telltale detritus of vagrants who have used the space behind the big white pillars as a napping spot is littered around.

It has been that way since 1993, when the building was closed for use after concerns about its ability to withstand a seismic disturbance were raised. About the same time the new $12 million district court building was opened next door.

It is this lengthy state of torpor, verging on decay, that spurred a request by Stuff to the Ministry of Justice, under the auspices of the Official Information Act, for all reports or planning documents held by the Ministry of Justice that discuss the future use – or demolition of – the old courthouse in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Evidently, there haven’t been any.

MIKE MATHER/Stuff A closer look at the steps of the old Hamilton District Court reveals it is now a decidedly slimy and weedy environment.

“The Ministry has not commissioned any reports that discuss the future use or demolition of the old Hamilton District Courthouse ... therefore this information is declined under section 18(e) of the Act.”

Stuff approached Courts minister Aupito William Sio to see what he made of the situation at the courthouse and whether he wanted anything to happen there.

Sio’s press secretary fielded the request to the Ministry of Justice, and a spokesman for that organisation revealed the lack of action suggested by the OIA response might not have provided an accurate picture after all.

“The ministry has a project underway to remove asbestos from the Hamilton Old District Court,” ministry spokesman Paul Easton said.

“Due to the earthquake prone nature of the building, the ministry is currently working with a contractor to ensure safe access pathways and protocols are able to be fully complied with during the asbestos removal.

Tom Lee/Stuff Barrister Roger Laybourn: “It’s sad that the old courthouse, which is a favourite photo backdrop for law graduates and tourists is now only tenanted by rats and bats – allegedly.”

“Subject to availability of specialist resources, this work is targeted to commence early in the New Year.”

In response to reports of “vermin” onsite, the Ministry had no information about bats or rats at the old courthouse, or any sightings “within buildings that are in close proximity”, Easton said.

There are now only a handful of lawyers who worked in the old courthouse prior to its 1993 closure. One of them is Wayne Dollimore who remembers it as “a place full of character, full of history”.

“I remember when it rained, the hallway used to leak. It probably still does.”

While he would like to see the building refurbished, it need not necessarily be as a courthouse.

“It would be nice to have it as some sort of community building. It would make a great art gallery, for example. It even looks like an art gallery.”

MIKE MATHER/Stuff The entrance of the old courthouse is slowly becoming its own ecosystem.

Barrister Roger Laybourn likewise wants to see his old workplace brought back to life.

“There have been numerous inquiries by the legal profession for the past 30 years why this iconic building cannot be put back to work. No responses have been convincing.

“It’s sad that the old courthouse, which is a favourite photo backdrop for law graduates and tourists is now only tenanted by rats and bats – allegedly.”

Whether the oft-heralded upgrade of the old courthouse goes ahead remains to be seen. The last recorded time that any great attention was given to restoring the courthouse was in June 2004, when then-Courts Minister Rick Barker announced planning would soon begin to strengthen and refurbish it, and link it to the new courthouse, providing an extra two courtrooms and other facilities for the city.

“She'll be grand and beautiful again to retain the status she deserves in the community,” Barker said.

“Hamiltonians have had a courthouse on this site since the 1860s. It's great that the thread of history is being preserved here.”

Chris Hillock/Stuff Former Courts Minister Rick Barker hailed the impending restoration of the old courthouse in 2004. That work is yet to be done. (File photo)

Barker said planning and consultation would start the following year, with construction beginning in 2006 and the new courtrooms available to the city by 2007.

As recently as 2015, then-Hamilton West MP Tim MacIndoe made similar remarks about his determination to breathe new life into the facility.

While the Ministry of Justice owns the building, the land underneath it is owned by Waikato-Tainui Holdings, which the iwi acquired when their rights as tangata whenua were restored as part of the landmark 1995 Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

Waikato-Tainui is known to have twice offered to buy the building – however it remains firmly in the ministry’s hands.

Tommy Moana, a Waikato kaumatua and advisor to the Māori King, Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero, is among those keen to see the courthouse restored to its former glory.

Moana regularly attends Te Whare Whakapiki Wairua ki Kirikiriroa, the Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment (AODT) Court in a guardianship capacity, and has previously been involved in efforts to restore the courthouse.

This resulted in the creation of an internal corridor, connecting the current district court and High Court buildings, that passes by the rear of the old courthouse – or, as Moana describes it, “putting the Waikato River through it”.

Waikato-Tainui currently had its hands full with the ongoing development of the Ruakura Superhub, he was keeping his ear to the ground for any future opportunities the iwi could play a part in.

“It will be interesting to see if this story stirs anything up ... If I can help out, I don’t mind helping. I can go and speak to the king, and we will just see where we go to from there.”

For the meantime, entry to the old court remains forbidden. Such is the estimated risk, not even the management of the Hamilton courts are allowed inside, and only certain approved staff members from the Ministry of Justice are deemed earthquake-proof.

The mandated timeline for the seismic upgrade for the building, as confirmed by the Hamilton City Council, is the year 2047.