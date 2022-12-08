Te Huia train to have Christmas closedown

Te Huia won’t run from Saturday 24 December, and will start again on Monday 16 January (file photo).

Te Huia is having a three-week hiatus over Christmas while work is done on the Auckland rail network.

“While we'd love to get you from A to B during the Christmas and New Year, the closedown of the rail network means we're unable to run from Saturday 24 December 2022 - Saturday 14 January 2023,” a statement said.

“Rail replacement bus services will not operate during this time due to the bus driver shortage.”

Te Huia will start running again from Monday 16 January.

A KiwiRail statement said the Auckland meto rail network will be closed to commuter trains from December 26 to January 15 for an annual shutdown.

Auckland projects during the shutdown include work on the Papakura – Pukekohe electrification, Southern Stations, and work to support the City Rail Link, as well as general maintenance, it said.