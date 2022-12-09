Obsessed ex spied on woman through phone, blackmailed her over nude photos before raping her

The court heard how a man found guilty of rape and sexual violation had downloaded app called Flexispy onto his victim’s phone. The woman’s activities on her phone were recorded and transmitted to the man’s own phone.

An obsessed and controlling Waikato man effectively forced his ex-partner into having sex with him by threatening to distribute nude photos of her.

The 50-year-old man – who cannot be named without leading to the identification of his victim – also covertly monitored her through her cellphone.

He was jailed for 13 years when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

He had earlier been found guilty by a jury of two counts of unlawful sexual connection, and two counts of rape and unlawful entry into a building.

And, on the first day of that trial, in late September and early October, he pled guilty to two counts of blackmail and one of accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

That computer system was the cellphone of his then-partner, against whom he waged a campaign of manipulation, coercion and intimidation.

As the court was told, the man and his victim had met via the Tinder dating app in December 2019 and it was not long before they began a romantic relationship.

It was a pairing that, in the words of Judge Stephen Clark, was tumultuous and beset by frequent arguments – usually followed by proclamations of love and affection by the man.

The source of the discord was the existence of the woman’s former partner, and the defendant often expressed his suspicions about the woman’s fidelity.

The allegations and the following contrition came in the form of “bombardments” of text messages – which were clearly, the judge said, attempts to control the relationship and a manifestation of his “controlling, manipulative and obsessive” nature.

That nature manifested in a more sinister way in August 2020 when the man – under the pretence of borrowing the woman’s phone to order pizzas – used it to Google “how to catch your partner cheating”.

He then downloaded a program called Flexispy – a spyphone application that monitors the user of the mobile phone. As the software itself is not malicious towards the phone's operating system, it is not classified as malware.

The woman’s activities on her phone were recorded and transmitted to the man’s own phone.

In early October the relationship ended, but the spying continued. On the night of October 4 he snuck into the woman’s home – which was also occupied at the time by her parents and her young children – by creeping in through an unlocked door, in an attempt to catch her in bed with another man.

Following that incident he continued to bombard her with messages, and she reluctantly agreed to meet with her persecutor.

During that rendezvous, which happened in a car, the man revealed he had been spying on her through the phone. He also revealed he was in possession of revealing photos of her, and he threatened to publish them and post them in public locations around Matamata and Hamilton if she did not have sex with him.

Then he locked the door of the car, forced her to remove her underwear and sexually violated her before raping her.

A week later he proposed a “deal” to his victim: If she responded in kind to loving messages he sent her, he would give her all the printed copies of the nude photos and would delete the pictures from his phone.

The pair met and stayed at an accommodation business in Matamata – which is also suppressed – where they stayed for three nights. By the third night, on November 1, the saga took another dark twist.

The man threatened to send the nude photos to a friend if the victim did not do “whatever he wanted”. Then he played her a covert recording he had made of the woman’s youngest child playing with her cellphone.

He claimed the child had been left to play with the phone because, at the time, the woman was having sex with another man.

Using this as leverage, he raped and sexually violated her again.

Eventually, realising this pattern of abuse would repeat unless she did something, she told her father about what was happening.

The woman’s family had long held suspicions about her partner’s dishonest nature. He, for example, had told them he was aged in his late 30s, when, in reality, he was in his late 40s.

It was clear the defendant was an intelligent and articulate person, the judge said. He also held a “passive-aggressive” attitude towards authority.

“Much of your evidence [during the trial] was self-serving. You attempted to apportion blame [on the victim], often for the smallest things.”

A pre-sentence report had found the man at high risk of harm to others, and high risk of re-offending. Crown prosecutor Bernadette Vaili asked for a start point of 16 years in jail, and a minimum period of imprisonment of two thirds of the sentence.

The man’s counsel, Scott McKenna, asked for a nine-year start point.

McKenna took issue with part of the pre-sentence report, in which the defendant had spoken to the report writer about “abandonment issues” he had experienced from childhood.

The report writer had determined that this was an attempt to brush off the seriousness of his offending.

“It’s undeniable his behaviour was controlling ... [but] he has made some real, genuine attempts to figure out why he is like this, and I think that deserves some acknowledgement.”

Judge Clark took a start point of 12 years in jail, and added one year to account for the charges the defendant had pled guilty to.

Those pleas had come on the first day of the trial – and therefore did not warrant any kind of discount.

Neither did a letter of remorse, in which the man did not actually acknowledge his guilt on the sex offending charges.

The judge opted not to impose a minimum period of imprisonment, and instead left the man’s eventual freedom in the hands of the parole board.

“Aspects of your offending give real concern about your attitudes to relationships and your relationships with women,” the judge said.