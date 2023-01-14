From whiteware to a stuffed unicorn: dirty dumping is costing Waikato councils tens of thousands a year

It cost about $190,000 to clean up illegal dumping across seven Waikato council areas in 2021 (file photo).

Freezers of meat and a unicorn in a sleeping bag are part of a problem costing Waikato councils tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish are picked up as people skip the dump and leave ratepayers to pay an annual bill worth more than $190,000.

And it’s hitting other areas too, with a recent Auckland council crackdown after dealing with 32 tonnes of fly-tipping a week, dumped cars being pulled out of the Hutt River/Te Awa Kairangi, and Tasman District Council using mobile cameras to catch people in the act.

Hamilton City alone carted off 135 tonnes of rubbish hiffed into random spots in 2021 and another 93 tonnes before the end of September 2022.

But the council issued only three fines – totalling $1100 – over those years because Covid pressures left little time to find the culprits.

And Hamilton’s cleanup costs are a mystery, as the council said illegal dumping wasn’t split out in an old rubbish and recycling services contract and the new one is commercially sensitive.

But seven other Waikato councils paid about $190,000 between them in 2021, though there’s some variation in how each council’s rubbish contract works.

RNZ Our landfills are filling up fast and it's a struggle finding new sites, RNZ’s The Detail looks at what’s being done to minimise our waste. Video first published July 2021.

The biggest bill that year was $105,197 for the Waipā district – it includes overheads for crews who also deal with jobs such as litter and pothole patching – and the smallest was an estimated $2500 in the Matamata-Piako district.

“Fly tipping may seem like an easy solution if you can’t afford to dispose of rubbish responsibly,” Hauraki District Council’s Adrian de Laborde said, “but then it becomes the community’s problem and cost.”

So dumpers are often leaving friends, whānau and their community to foot the bill, said a statement from de Laborde – the council’s group manager of service delivery.

Bulky items such as mattresses, TVs, tyres and whiteware seem to show up regularly, said WasteMINZ’s Kimberley Hope.

The group has 1500 members, including councils and large waste industry operators, and Hope chairs the Territorial Authority Officers’ Forum.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council puts up signs in problem areas (file photo).

It’s “very difficult” to work out the full cost to councils nationally, she said.

Prosecution is difficult, though that could change after a review of the Waste Minimisation Act, And there’s an environmental cost if the dumped material gets into waterways and the like.

Amongst the messes left for councils, unexpected items can be found.

"A large stuffed unicorn in a sleeping bag” on the side of a Waikato District road was the district’s oddest find, monitoring team leader Tanya O’Shannessey said.

Freezers with meat left inside were picked up in the Matamata-Piako District and Hamilton City Council found “almost-new furniture and luggage” left on the kerb.

South Waikato didn’t have anything particularly unexpected, but a statement said tyre dumps, stolen cars and animal carcasses also appeared occasionally.

Almost $61,000 in fines were issued by Waikato councils over the past three years, though some councils fined no-one.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Dump sites that looked like someone had emptied out their house have been found in Raglan and in the Hauraki District (file photo).

And they're sometimes cancelled – for example two in South Waikato, where the recipients got warnings that they took seriously, a statement said.

Hamilton City Council noted not all fines get paid, and filing them in the district court costs.

The biggest fine possible under the Litter Act is $400, and that’s what Thames-Coromandel District Council issued for “dangerous litter in a public place”: aluminium joinery and glass.

But there’s some sizeable fly tipping happening, with Hamilton’s single biggest instance being an almost-1000kg truckload of cobblestones and sand.

They were dumped in Old Ruffell Rd in northern Hamilton in April 2021, a statement said.

Even bigger was Waitomo District Council’s: 2.27 tonnes of rubbish picked up from Rangitoto Road, near Te Kūiti in May 2021.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Fly-tipping might seem easy but it means others “have to foot the bill”, said Hauraki District Council’s Adrian de Laborde (file photo).

Raglan harbour was also targeted, with 450kg of black rubbish bags and loose rubbish that “appeared to be from a house being cleared out”.

They were found on a steep bank and in the water’s edge in Ruakiwi Road, at the back of Raglan Harbour, in 2020, a Waikato District Council statement said.

A similar situation was the cause for Hauraki District Council’s most unexpected cleanup - “(seemingly) the contents of a house including whiteware, plastic containers and electrical equipment”.

Fly-tipping hotspots around the region range from around city boundaries, gullies and high-density and emergency housing areas in Hamilton to rural reserves in Matamata-Piako and forest entrances in South Waikato.

Karangahake Gorge had a couple of problem areas, Hauraki District Council said, and dumping on farms or secluded areas was not unheard of.

Mounds of unsaleable rubbish also tend to pile up outside charity shops over the holidays or weekends, with Habitat for Humanity issuing a pre-Christmas plea not to leave its workers with “the yuck job of cleaning up and costs of dumping”.

Ōtorohanga District Council did not respond to requests for data.