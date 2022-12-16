Latest Waikato-Tainui Treaty settlement payment takes iwi total to $390 million

Tukoroirangi Morgan, the chairman of Waikato-Tainui’s tribal governing body Te Arataura, says the extra $101 million is a small price to pay for the massive land loss and deaths caused by the land wars of the 1860s.

The latest $101.5 million Waikato-Tainui Treaty of Waitangi settlement relativity payment announced Friday takes to $390 million the total the iwi has gained including its original $170 million in 1995.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The relativity payments – pushed by the tribe’s principal negotiator the late Sir Robert Mahuta – were designed to ensure the iwi wasn’t penalised by being a first-mover on settlements and to protect it against future Government rule changes.

The Waikato 1995 Raupatu Settlement was negotiated at a time of the “fiscal envelope” concept – the idea that all historical Treaty settlements would be settled within a budgeted figure of $1 billion, updated for inflation.

The original $170 million for Waikato-Tainui was 17% of the $1 billion. But the iwi (and the South Island’s Ngāi Tahu) ensured that if that cap was breached in 1994 present value dollars they would get relativity payments to ensure their share of the total stayed the same.

It has meant Waikato-Tainui received two earlier relatively payments, one of $107 million about five years ago and $12 million soon after, and then the $101.5 million announced Friday.

The top-ups totalling $220 million represent nearly 130% of the original $170 million and 56% of the total $390 million.

“We are completely happy with the skill of the negotiators in 1995,” Tokoroirangi Morgan, the chairperson of Waikato-Tainui’s executive body Te Arataura, said in an interview Friday.

Praising Mahuta’s trailblazing, he said: “As a first mover, we would always seek to protect our position, as we couldn’t say what a future government would do.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Recreated trenches at the Rangiriri Waikato Wars battle site.

However, he noted that $170 million was still only about 0.3% of the assets Waikato-Tainui lost during the wars of the 1860s, including “some of this country’s most fertile lands”. The region continued to generate a huge chunk of the nation’s gross domestic product.

In that context, another $101 million was a small price to pay given the land confiscations and deaths of Māori that occurred during the conflicts in Waikato, Morgan said.

On where the latest extra money might go, Morgan said “I never predict what our people want”.

He was looking forward to a “comprehensive and wide-ranging debate in the tribal parliament” about where it should be spent.

Asked whether economic development and further protection of the Waikato River could be targetted, Morgan avoided giving specifics.

“This is a wide-ranging debate.”

MARK TAYLOR/stuff The Waikato River is an essential feature of Waikato-Tainui identity and the iwi has a co-governance arrangement with the Crown over it.

An earlier iwi statement said its strategic tribal blueprint Whakatupuranga 2050 will form the basis of further decision-making, ensuring that the $101 million “will be invested wisely for the benefit of this generation and future generations to come”.

Meanwhile, Morgan also revealed the iwi was deeply concerned that current Resource Management Act reform breached the iwi’s settlement with the Crown over the Waikato River, which includes Crown-iwi co-governance of the awa.

Morgan said negotiations were ongoing over this but acknowledged matters could end up in court.

“It’s an arrangement [the current settlement] that we will fight to keep.”