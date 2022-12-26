Flick-knife stabber: Random victim was in 'wrong place at wrong time'

Without warning, Nicholas McLean pulled out a flick-knife and began advancing on a man who he had just invited inside his friend's house (file photo).

Nicholas McLean was angry after his motorbike was damaged when he crashed it, so he went to a friend’s house and punched him in the face.

And he was later at the same house when he stabbed another man – who just happened to be visiting – several times with a flick-knife in another fit of rage.

Nicholas Tuhoro McLean,​ 46, of Pukete, Hamilton, was jailed for three years and six months when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court in mid-December.

He had previously been found guilty by a jury of wounding with intent to injure and injuring with intent to injure – charges that related to two entirely separate incidents of what Judge Robert Spear called “totally unprovoked gratuitous violence”.

The stabbing happened on February 19, 2021. McLean had been visiting his friend – the same friend who he had punched a couple of months earlier – at his home in Hamilton East when a third man arrived, seeking drugs.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Stabbed in the groin, neck, chest, arms and hands, the victim attempted to stagger home but collapsed in Steele Park in Hamilton East.

McLean’s friend turned him away, telling him he no longer sold drugs. The man was walking away when McLean emerged from inside the house and invited him inside.

Without warning, McLean pulled out the flick-knife and began advancing on the man. Although smaller in stature, the victim feared for his life and took a swing at him. A fight broke out.

During the tussle McLean managed to stab the man in his chest, near the armpit, and also inflicted wounds to his forearm, hands, the back of his neck, and to the groin area.

The victim managed to get away and began walking back to his own house but, due to blood loss and the shock of the attack, he collapsed while walking through Steele Park.

Luckily, he was happened upon soon after by a passer-by, who called for an ambulance.

“The cut under the armpit could have easily severed a major artery,” the judge told McLean. “He would have bled out within a matter of minutes.

“You are fortunate indeed that you are not in the High Court facing a charge of murder or manslaughter.”

McLean told the writer of a Probations Service pre-sentence report that the stabbing victim was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

The face-punching incident also involved a victim who was of much smaller build than McLean, to whom he was supposedly a friend.

It was in the early hours of the morning on December 27, 2020 when McLean crashed when he was out and about on his motorbike.

It was an accident that should never have happened. He was on electronically-monitored bail at the time.

The motorcycle was damaged, so McLean walked to his friend’s house, knocked on the door and angrily told him he would have to pay the cost of fixing it.

To emphasise his point, he punched the other man in the face, fracturing his cheekbone and giving him dark black eyes.

Christel Yardley/Stuff McLean was jailed for three years and six months at his sentencing in the Hamilton District Court (file photo).

McLean came to court with 152 convictions to his name, 72 of which had resulted in prison sentences. His 18-page conviction history featured 30 years worth of such incarcerations for violence, drugs, burglaries, thievery and driving offences.

The pre-sentence report had assessed him at being of very high risk of harm to others, due partially to his ongoing addiction to methamphetamine.

McLean told the report writer he had “wasted heaps of my life in prison”.

“That suggests you have gained some insight,” Judge Spear said.

A cultural report on McLean revealed he had “a completely horrid start to life”.

“Some would say your life has been destined to play out in the way it has, because of the destructive life you were bought up in.

“You have probably had a drug addiction from the time you were born, because your mother was taking drugs while she was pregnant with you."