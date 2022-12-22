Share the Stage: Theatre seats being used as unique Christmas stocking fillers

These updated artists' concepts created by architecture firm Jasmax give an updated view of what the new Waikato Regional Theatre will look like, once it is completed and opened to the public in mid-2024.

Last-minute Christmas shoppers in Hamilton wondering what to get for the arts lovers in their lives are being reminded they can literally “give a seat” in the city’s new theatre.

Momentum Waikato’s ongoing Share the Stage campaign to raise funds for the under-construction Waikato Regional Theatre is nearing its goal – but there is still time for Waikato residents to leave their mark on the crusade – as well as the theatre itself.

Located in the southern end of central Hamilton, the $80 million theatre will be a venue for the quality shows and performances by big-name entertainers that have largely been absent from the city in recent years.

READ MORE:

* Diverse group selected for living wage artist-in-residence scheme

* REVIEW: Grease, at the Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

* Full line-up of shows revealed for Hamilton Arts Festival



Momentum has, for much of this year, been raising $5m required to complete the project, so the facility and its operations can open debt-free in mid-2024.

About $1.9m is needed before that target is met, and Momentum’s communications and marketing manager Mark Servian said it was hoped some of the shortfall would be filled in the form of Christmas gifts.

“A donation of $1500 means you or your family’s name, or the title of your business or group, or indeed any appropriate wording you choose, will be displayed on a seat in the auditorium for the lifetime of the theatre.

”Proud Waikato folk, living here or around the world, have been ‘taking a seat’ because they simply want their name to be there in the big room, so they can proudly show they played their part in realising the Share the Stage dream.

Jasmax Naming rights to seats in the new Waikato Regional Theatre are quickly being snapped up as unique Christmas gifts.

”Others are ‘giving a seat’ as a gift, for Christmas or a birthday to those they know love live performance, or for their kids to see when they grow up, or for their parents’ major wedding anniversary, or to memorialise a passed loved one.”

People who want to purchase a seat plaque in the theatre will be sent a gift card that can be given to the recipient whose name will be displayed.

To date, 145 seats in the theatre will have names on them – but more are available.

“We just had a mystery donor buy a bunch of seats as gifts for their family members.”

Seats can be bought from sharethestage.co.nz/takeaseat today.