100-year-old building destroyed after plastic wheelie bins set on fire

A dental surgery and a psychologist's office were destroyed in this fire in Collingwood St, which began after plastic bins at the rear of the building were set alight.

Hamilton police are hunting for an arsonist after wheelie bins at the rear of a 100-year-old building housing a dental surgery and a psychologist’s office were deliberately set alight.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in the building known as Medford House about 11.15pm on Friday night.

They were unable to save the building – a home built in 1922 that had been converted to business use – from being partially gutted.

And the fire was just two doors down from the scene of another fire that tore through a similar old villa, killing three young people inside, in 2014.

Psychologist Nick Lascelles, who works out of an upstairs office in the building, said rubbish and recycling bins near the back entrance had been deliberately set on fire.

He did not think there was any particularly sinister intent behind it, and it may have been youths or vagrants who frequent the area who were responsible.

Medford House is also the premises for a Lumino the Dentists surgery. Both businesses had been burgled and ransacked earlier this year, however he did not think the two incidents were connected.

MIKE MATHER/Stuff The plastic wheelie bins parked out the back of the building were evidently targeted by the arsonist.

“We mostly had a lot of books inside. We take all the electronics home with us at night [following the burglaries].

“Unfortunately I don’t think we got it on CCTV, because the unit is inside, and it would have been toasted.”

He suspected the building was a complete write-off, and would have to be torn down.

“It’s a real shame, because it’s a lovely old building and it looks really nice inside.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Psychologist Nick Lascelles had his offices in Medford House destroyed in the fire that was deliberately started on Friday night. He was less than impressed with his new “skylight”.

Dentist Murray Robertson, who had worked in Medford House for about 35 years, said he was worried other central Hamilton buildings could end up getting torched.

“I think there might be one or two pyromaniac people around ... We had a homeless guy who tried living under the building for a while. He had a bit of food and whatnot stored under there.

“That sort of thing comes with the territory, but I think this [fire] was a bit malicious.”

“It’s weathered a few burglaries in recent years, mostly from people looking for drugs that are not there. It’s always a mistake to burgle a dentists’ [practice] because you are never going to find anything you can get excited about.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Dentist Murray Robertson was taking a philosophical view of the blaze that has temporarily put him out of business.

Medford House had a colourful history, he said. It became a dental surgery in the 1940s, and became part of the Lumino chain five years ago.

“We are really hoping we can keep the old place going, because it is a nice part of the Hamilton scenery. It’s all in the hands of the insurers now.

“Of course, it’s easy to get an emotional attachment to things like this. The main thing is that nobody got hurt. The firefighters did a great job. The roof was glowing when I got here this morning and they did amazing work to contain the damage.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Nick Lascelles was salvaging what he could from the remains of his offices on Saturday morning.

While the surgery was not as badly damaged as Lascelles’ offices, “everything ended up getting pretty soaked because about a million gallons of water was put through the place,” and he and his staff would have to spend the Chrismas break looking for new premises.

Six fire engines were scrambled to the fire, and it was not until 2.30am that they left the scene, after the blaze had been fully extinguished.

Jake Lindsey Hayes, 19, his flatmate Toni Johnston, 23, and Connor James Swetman, 17 were killed in a blaze that tore through a six-bedroom villa two doors up at 5am on November 15, 2014.

A police investigation and a subsequent coroner’s inquest concluded that fire had started in a couch in a downstairs lounge and there was no criminal culpability involved.

Fire and Emergency NZ This villa two doors up from the Collingwood St businesses was destroyed by fire in November 2014, with the loss of three lives.

The site of that fire still remains vacant and abandoned, more than eight years on.

In response to Stuff inquiries the police issued a short statement through a spokesperson.

“This fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances and cause.

“It doesn't appear that there was anyone in the building at the time of the fire luckily, and there were no reports of any injuries.”