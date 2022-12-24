Hamilton businesses destroyed after plastic wheelie bins set on fire

A dental surgery and a psychologist's office were destroyed in this fire in Collingwood St, which began after plastic bins at the rear of the building were set alight.

An arson investigation has been launched by police in Hamilton after wheelie bins at the rear of a building housing a dental surgery and a psychologist’s office were deliberately set alight.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in the building known as Medford House about 11.15pm on Friday night.

They were unable to save the building – an former home which had been converted to business use – from being gutted.

And the fire was just two doors down from the scene of another fire that tore through a similar old villa, killing three young people inside, in 2014.

Psychologist Nick Lascelles, who works out of an upstairs office in the building, said rubbish and recycling bins near the back entrance had been deliberately set on fire.

He did not think there was any particularly sinister intent behind it, and it may have been youths or vagrants who frequent the area who were responsible.

Medford House is also the premises for a Lumino the Dentists surgery. Both businesses had been burgled and ransacked earlier this year, however he did not think the two incidents were connected.

MIKE MATHER/Stuff The plastic wheelie bins parked out the back of the building were evidently targeted by the arsonist.

“We mostly had a lot of books inside. We take all the electronics home with us at night.

“Unfortunately I don’t think we got it on CCTV, because the unit is inside, and it would have been toasted.”

The building was a complete write-off he said, and would have to be torn down.

“It’s a real shame, because it’s a lovely old building and it looks really nice inside.”

Hamilton CIB staff had just begun an investigation when Stuff arrived at the scene on Saturday morning, and other police staff were unable to provide further information about the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ This villa two doors up from the Collingwood St businesses was destroyed by fire in November 2014, with the loss of three lives.

Six fire engines were scrambled to the fire, and it was not until 2.30am that they left the scene, after the blaze had been fully extinguished.

Jake Lindsey Hayes, 19, his flatmate Toni Johnston, 23, and Connor James Swetman, 17 were killed in a blaze that tore through a six-bedroom villa two doors up at 5am on November 15, 2014.

A police investigation and a subsequent coroner’s inquest concluded that fire had started in a couch in a downstairs lounge and there was no criminal culpability involved.

The site of that fire still remains vacant and abandoned, more than eight years on.

