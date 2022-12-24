Lunch for the lonely on Christmas day a team effort in Hamilton

Volunteers Carol Webb, Ellen Webb, Andrew McKean and Christine McKean are are part of the team putting together the big Christmas lunch at St Peter's Church in Hamilton.

There is going to be about 200 isolated people in Hamilton who are going to find out on Christmas Day that they have a bunch of friends they never realised they had.

That’s the word from the organisers of an annual Christmas lunch that is being cooked and prepared specially for people who might otherwise be alone on the one day of the year when companionship is almost a mandatory requirement.

The small, dedicated team of volunteers spent much of Christmas Eve preparing a massive meal to be served up at St Peter’s Cathedral at 12.30pm.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton Salvation Army feeds 200 Christmas lunch

* Hamilton Central Baptist Church feeds 200 for Christmas

* Volunteers serve up Christmas lunch



It was a carefully-catered feast that would not be out of place at a gathering of their nearest and dearest, who they dearly wanted to impress.

However, volunteer Christine McKean was unfazed that her hard work was for a bunch of strangers.

For that matter, she did not know most of her fellow volunteers.

“My husband Andrew is also here, helping out. Him and I, we have no family with us, and we wanted to do something for Christmas this year.

“To be honest, I just really like the whole ethos and I wanted to be part of it.”

All 200 seats at the annual $5 lunch have now been sold, and the volunteer team do not have the ability to cater for any latecomers.

McKean was carefully slicing up a massive tray of cheesecake when Stuff arrived at the kitchen at the Salvation Army headquarters in London St.

There was a big pile of partially and fully-disassembled roasted chickens on the bench and two massive hams were cooking in the oven.

“Just give me a job and I will do it,” McKean laughed.

Meanwhile, lunch organiser Carol Webb was wondering how she would ever get rid of the bright red colouring on the palms of her hands – the result of peeling and slicing dozens of beetroot.

“If anyone needs me to go and stop some traffic somewhere, I can just march up and hold out my hand at them. That will get their attention.”

Although the Salvation Army had made the kitchen available for the lunch preparations, the work was being made by volunteers affiliated to the church itself.

“As well as the food we have been dealing with a late flood of gifts that have arrived in the last couple of days for those attending the community lunch.

“That creates a bit more work for us, but we don’t mind at all. It always all works out at the end.”

Some of the food was donated by Go Eco Food Rescue, also known as Kaivolution, with donations by the Salvation Army and other organisations. Chefs from St Paul’s Collegiate School would be helping out on the day, including putting together salads for any vegetarians in the crowd.

Some of the tickets had been bought by the Hamilton Christian Nightshelter Trust, while others had been snapped up by homelessness support network The People’s Project.

”It’s all about supporting each other and friendship,” Webb said. “We are probably a great example of that,” she added to McKean.

”We are going to be friends forever now.”