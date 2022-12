Four fire engines were at the Te Rapa scene early on Monday afternoon.

A truck fire that was in danger of spreading to a nearby Hamilton building has been brought under control.

Fire and Emergency was called to the blaze at Sunshine Avenue, Te Rapa, about 2.20pm on Christmas Day.

Four fire engines were at the scene – a business premises, Northern Communications shift manager Paul Radden said.

“It was endangering the building but is now contained,” he said.