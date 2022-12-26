Barrier repairs on Waikato Expressway likely to cause delays near Te Kauwhata

Lanex are expected to be closed during repairs to a centre barrier of the Waikato Expressway on Monday evening (file photo).

Holidaymakers travelling north of Hamilton should allow extra time for their Boxing Day journeys.

People travelling on Waikato Expressway are likely to face delays as repair work is undertaken from 8pm to 12pm on Monday to fix damage to the centre wire rope media barrier near Te Kauwhata.

The barrier was damaged in a crash on Friday and Waka Kotahi warned motorists that one lane in each direction would be closed while repair work was under way.

Waka Kotahi urged travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.

“We thank everyone for their patience while this urgent work is completed to ensure the expressway remains safe for all road users.”

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day police warned of “heavy delays” on the southbound lane of SH1, south of Cambridge and towards the Tauranga turn-off.

These were due to holiday traffic, police said, and motorists were advised to take care, use alternative routes and expect delays.

A Holiday Journeys traffic prediction tool can help with planning, Waka Kotahi said, as it shows predicted traffic flow across popular journeys over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, based on previous years travel patterns.