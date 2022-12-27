Heavy southbound traffic causes delays on SH1 near Cambridge

Motorists traveling south of Hamilton on State Highway 1 are likely to face heavy delays on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have warned of hold-ups and massive delays on the southbound lane, starting north of Cambridge to Karāpiro Mobil at the intersection of SH1 and Karāpiro Rd.

It was due to holiday traffic coming off the expressway and police advised motorists to take care, use alternative routes if possible and expect delays.

Waka Kotahi warned the southbound on State Highway 1 Karāpiro to Tīrau was likely to be busy between December 23 and 26 and northbound during the first few days of 2023.

“Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times,” said David Speirs, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s director of regional relationships.

A Holiday Journeys traffic prediction tool can help with planning, as it shows predicted traffic flow across popular journeys over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, based on previous years’ travel patterns.