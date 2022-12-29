Bands hit the road to bring music back to the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel

Eclectic alt-rock four-piece Auckland band The RVMES are hitting the road to promote their new album Simple Things – a road that takes them to Hamilton’s Nivara Lounge on January 14. The band are Edwin Judd (vocals, rhythm guitar), Logan Fox (Drums), Ronaldo Lima (bass, percussion) and Richard Moore (lead guitar).

From UB40 to ZZ Top to The Proclaimers, there are some surprisingly high-profile acts among the bands making their way to the Waikato, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty regions this summer.

But, between the household names, there are plenty of relatively unknown New Zealand artists hitting the touring circuit, no doubt in a bid to one day achieve the success of their international peers.

One of these is Wellington-based folk-psychedelia three-piece Kita, who play a gig at The Yard Music Cafe and Bar in Raglan on Friday night.

The group, comprised of vocalist Nikita Tu-Bryant, Ed Zuccollo, and Rick Cranson, will be supported by Whāingaroa-based performers Tukana Kaya and Nikau Te Huki.

READ MORE:

* Soundsplash music festival returns to Raglan with Ocean Alley headlining

* Cellar surprise: Theatre build unexpectedly uncovers long-lost hospitality history

* Over the Gardens' wall: Headline act revealed as Hamilton arts festival rebrands



New Year’s Eve is usually a good night to catch some good, live music and this year is no exception. The Coroglen Tavern plays host to one such show, which features revered Waikato reggae band Katchafire with support from Dillastrate, Rubi Du, MC Slave, Sunshine Sound System, and DJ Rose Alice.

The shows, gigs and concerts continue into the early days and weeks of 2023. British reggae pioneers UB40, supported by veteran US rockers Jefferson Starship and the equally venerable Kiwi band Dragon will play Trustpower Baypark in Tauranga on January 4, as part of the ongoing A Summer’s Day tour, which also takes in dates in Napier, New Plymouth, Matakana, Nelson and Queenstown.

SUPPLIED Labretta Suede and her band The Motel 6 can be seen at The Yot Club in Raglan on January 13.

The same night Passion Vine Hoppers – a contemporary folk duo comprised of English brothers Angus and Jed Long, who now call the Coromandel Peninsula home – play The Yard in Raglan.

New Zealand alternative blues-rock band Labretta Suede and the Motel 6, are renowned for their wild live shows. Now based in the United States, the group has returned to their home country for a summertime tour which takes them to the Yot Club in Raglan on January 13.

Auckland-based alternative band The RVMES​ play Hamilton’s Nivara Lounge on January 14. The four-piece group are touring the North Island to promote their recently-released album Simple Things, and will be supported by Hamilton group Retro Valley. The group can also be seen at Tauranga venue Jam Factory on January 28.

Skip Publicity Astro, Ali Campbell and Mickey Virtue - original band members from UB40 - will be performing at Trustpower Baypark on January 4.

Indie-pop band Summer Thieves have a show at the Waihī Beach Hotel on January 7, and follow this up with a gig at The Last Place in Hamilton on January 20. Meanwhile, California-based folk songwriter Matthew Bean – aka Sneaky Bones – has a show at Jam Factory on January 21.

Later, the annual tour organised by promoters Greenstone Entertainment will bring together a venerable yet eclectic group of acts – ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots, The Angels and Pat Benetar with Neil Giraldo – who will perform at the Taupō Amphitheatre and Whitianga Waterways on February 4 and 5 respectively.

And for those wanting to party like it’s 1999, big beat DJ Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, plays the Taupō Amphitheatre on February 5.

Mark Bell, Don McGlashan and Tim Mahon of veteran alternative rock band Blam Blam Blam have a date at Hamilton venue The Last Place on March 3.

Influential 1980s punk band Blam Blam Blam have a show at Hamilton venue The Last Place on the evening of March 3 – one night after opening for the Hoodoo Gurus at The Powerstation in Auckland. Hailing from Auckland’s North Shore, the Blams have contributed some seminal music to the national soundtrack, including There is No Depression in New Zealand and – arguably – this country’s greatest love song: Don’t Fight it Marsha, it’s Bigger than Both of Us.

Looking further ahead still, much-loved New Zealand singer-songwriter Gin Wigmore, who is now based in Palm Springs, Los Angeles, has a date at The Raglan Club on March 23, as part of an eight-date tour.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kita singer/guitarist Nikita Tu-Bryant, pictured performing at the Peachy Keen music festival in Wellington. The group are performing in Raglan on Friday night.

On Sunday, March 26 Scottish pop-rock band The Proclaimers will perform at the Globox Arena – formerly known as Claudelands Arena – in Hamilton. Twins Craig and Charlie Reid and their four-piece band will play hits from the 1980s, including I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), I'm On My Way, and Letter From America as well as songs from their new album Dentures Out.

And for people who really want to fill out their entertainment calendars with dates well into 2023, seminal alternative metal band Helmet have a show at The Last Place on April 15, as part of a four-date New Zealand tour.

Led by founding member Page Hamilton, the group is credited with heavily influencing the sound of groups and acts like Korn, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Nine Inch Nails and System of a Down – among many others.