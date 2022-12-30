One person seriously injured in Hamilton crash

One of the damaged vehicles in the wake of the crash.

One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a truck and car in Hamilton East.

Ruakura Rd is closed near the Wairere Drive intersection while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the crash that occurred shortly after 7am on Friday.

The collision between the red Subaru station wagon and the truck took down a traffic light pole at the intersection leaving shards strewn up to 150m away.

The truck’s windscreen was damaged and hood had come off from the collision.

A resident of Hilda Ross Retirement Village, who did not want to be named, said she heard “really just thunk”.

“It did not go on for long. I came out when I saw police lights on the road.”

Avina Vidyadharan/Stuff The traffic light was left flattened against the concrete and tarseal.

She saw the car turned at an angle, in the middle of the road, and emergency services investigating the scene.

This was only the second crash she had seen in 22 years living there.

“The last time, it was a stolen vehicle that hit the village fence. The fence was down, and the car was only slightly damaged.”

Avina Vidyadharan/Stuff The truck’s windscreen also suffered damaged in the crash.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

Fire and ambulance also attended the scene.