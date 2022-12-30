Top cop's warning to parents: Stop buying your kids booze for New Year's Eve

Teen disorder in Whangamatā during celebrations to welcome 2021 resulted in police using riot gear in Williamson Park.

Police are preparing to come down hard on adults found to be literally fuelling youngsters’ unruly behaviour in holiday hotspots by buying them alcohol for New Year’s Eve.

Waikato police district commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said holidaymakers and residents in Coromandel Peninsula towns like Whangamatā are unlikely to see a repeat of the chaos that has occasionally mired New Years’ celebrations there.

Such shenanigans were most recently typified during the revelry to welcome in 2021, when a mob of drunk teens gathered outside Blackies Cafe in Williamson Park shortly before 11pm.

Some climbed onto the cafe’s roof – which they smashed – before breaking into the shop and stealing about $5000 worth of goods from a freezer.

READ MORE:

* 'Something needs to be done': Father takes Whangamatā New Year's Eve celebrations into his own hands

* 'These people don’t have any respect for anybody': Anger over Whangamatā New Year's Eve disorder

* Teen in thick of Whangamatā mayhem tells of how New Year's became 'full-on crazy'



But Bird reckons the vast majority of youths are “bloody good people” who have been demonised by the actions of a few troublemakers, and who have the intelligence to cavort responsibly.

However, he has a message for any youngsters contemplating a recreation of that moment of infamy: “Just try it and see what happens”.

SUPPLIED Riot police were called to deal with out-of-control New Year's Eve celebrations in Whangamatā, during which teenagers caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a Whangamatā cafe. Video first published January 1 2021.

His comments follow a fracas on Thursday night at Williamson Park, during which a beer bottle was hurled at a police van, smashing a window.

It prompted some to take to social media to give voice to their concerns.

“If last night was the curtain raiser for New Year then we’re in trouble,” John McCarthy wrote on the Whangamata Notice Board Facebook page.

Tom Lee/Stuff “Most of the youths out there are bloody good people,” says Waikato police district commander Superintendent Bruce Bird.

McCarthy made headlines earlier this year when he lobbied the Thames Coromandel District Council to do something about drunk teens, following the 2020/21 riot.

“These kids are just running feral,” he wrote. “The only thing I can think of is a total curfew on NY Eve for under 18 years old from 10pm [until] 2am.”

However, Bird reckoned such draconian measures were unnecessary.

“There was a small number of youths who played up out of a much larger group gathered at Williamson Park. We arrested six of them, and during that process a bottle was thrown at a police van.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff John McCarthy: “These kids are just running feral” (file photo).

It would likely prove a one-off aberration, he said.

“The overall tenor is that everyone is there to have a good time. There’s a real family mood in the town, and everything is generally looking pretty good.”

There were about 70 police staff now on duty throughout the Coromandel region and any trouble would be responded to quickly, no matter where it was, Bird said.

“But I need to say that most of the youths out there are bloody good people. There’s a small number here who have ulterior motives, but it is only a small number.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police apprehend a person at Williamson Park during last year’s New Year revelries (file photo).

The bigger problem was parents who gave copious amounts of booze to their teenagers.

“If parents are going to supply alcohol to kids and we get a link, we will prosecute.

“The thing is, they are getting it from somewhere. We know all the liquor wholesalers in Whangamatā, and I can say for sure that they are very, very responsible about who they sell to.

“The other thing I want to say is please, parents: Get on top of where your kids are, who they are with and what they are doing. Have a bit of oversight.

“I get a bit tired of these kids getting blamed for everything. The majority are just good people wanting to enjoy themselves and get a bit of independence in life.”

Conversely, the police would be taking a dim view of anyone who decided to climb on top of cafes or suchlike, or otherwise damage property.

“Good luck if they want to try that again, because we will be coming down on them pretty fast. We have been rehearsing our tactics, and we will respond to any situation.”

Among the 22 arrests made following the riotous 2020/21 New Year’s Eve celebrations in the town was a 54-year-old man who was charged with inciting disorderly behaviour.

Police were forced to don riot gear and charged into the crowd in a bid to rout the troublemakers, who in response flung bottles and fired Roman Candle fireworks at them.