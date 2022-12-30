Barrier wires on Waikato Expressway prove their worth in crash

A median barrier prevented this vehicle from going into oncoming traffic between Ruakura and the Chartwell turnoff.

Barrier wires on the Waikato Expressway helped prevent any head-on smash in a crash on the edge of Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash between Ruakura and the Chartwell off-ramp, in which a car hit the median barrier about 2.15pm on Friday.

An officer at the scene said no-one was seriously injured and that the cause of the accident would be investigated.

The vehicle was, however, stuck under one of the wires in the northbound lanes, had body and glass damage, and at least one flat tyre.

Women from the Suzuki Swift did not want to comment, with one saying she was still in shock.

Police were in the process of taking the women away from the scene.

Commenting on the crash, the Waikato police road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said Friday that the wire barriers were “fantastic” at preventing head-on crashes.

“These barriers prevent the major trauma that would occur with head-on crashes. They are, without doubt, a lifesaver.”

Stephen Ward/Stuff The barriers also absorb energy, helping to reduce the damage to people’s bodies, Waikato police road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said.

Barriers were a very effective way of reducing fatalities on Waikato roads generally, Penno said.

“Any improvements from centre and side barriers save lives without a doubt on Waikato roads.”

Penno said barriers clearly get regularly hit by vehicles which shows they are doing their jobs of preventing vehicles straying off the road.

He also said the rigid barriers “elasticised” after they were hit and went “limp”, meaning they soaked up energy that then wasn’t available to damage people’s bodies.

“They’re designed to absorb energy.”