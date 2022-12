A car hit a median barrier north of Ruakura on Friday afternoon, police said.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Waikato Expressway near Hamilton about 2.15 pm on Friday.

A vehicle hit the median barrier on State Highway 1, just north of Ruakura, a police spokesperson said.

Officers at the scene said no-one was seriously injured.

Fire and ambulance also attended the crash.

Google Maps indicated traffic was backed up on SH1 following the crash.