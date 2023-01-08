'Who took a Slash on the wall of our shop? ... and can we have him back, please?'

The poster of Guns and Roses guitarist Slash drew much admiration, as well as at least a few customers through the doors of the Rockshop in Barton St, Hamilton.

A rock fan with great taste in guitarists but a poor grasp of the basic tenets of property ownership has stolen a large photo of rock star Slash from the wall of a Hamilton music shop.

It might not be up there with the great rock and roll capers like The Who’s drummer Keith Moon driving a Lincoln Continental into a hotel swimming pool during a naked drunken rampage, but the theft of the billboard has irked staff at the Hamilton Rockshop.

The six-foot photo of the Guns N’ Roses guitar maestro was taken from the side of the store in Barton St, in the central city in the first week of December, not long before the band played two sell-out shows in Auckland and Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Meth pipes, knuckle dusters and ammo: seized items at Hamilton courthouses revealed

* Bands hit the road to bring music back to the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel

* Man who tried to smuggle shotgun onto flight caught on scales of justice



Rockshop manager Bob Bell has a good idea of where his Slash has ended up.

“He will just be on the wall of someone’s garage somewhere. I’m sure there will be a few people who know where Slash is.”

He was appealing to the thieves’ better nature for the return of the billboard, which for years had adorned the store’s wall in a beacon-like manner, beckoning aspiring musicians inside.

“Slash is allowed to go on tour, but he has to come home eventually.”

MIKE MATHER/Stuff Rock Shop manager Bob Bell still has some security assistance from Slash, who he describes as a stand-up character.

The same night Slash went walkabout, a large amount of copper wiring was stolen from the rear of a nearby barbershop – and it was not inconceivable that the two crimes were related, Bell reckoned.

He had not reported the “Slash-and-grab” to the police.

“It’s not crime of the century, and I’m sure they have bigger things to worry about.”

The store itself had its share of bigger crimes concerning them.

“We have people picking up speaker and trying to walk out the door with them, people shoving drumsticks down their pants. Sometimes we have to play tug-of-war with them in the doorway.”

There was a constant reminder of the stolen Slash in the form of a life-size cutout of the musician near the shop’s front doors, his iconic top hat bearing the moniker “Security”.

Mark Hamilton Slash in action at the Claudelands Arena in Hamilton in 2015.

There would likely be no shortage of Slash fans in the Waikato. In addition to the more recent Guns N’ Roses shows he played a memorable concert at the Claudelands Arena in 2015 that was rapturously received.

The store also stocked plenty of Gibson guitars – Slash’s axe of choice – and if people wanted a more appropriate way to pay homage to their hero they could simply walk in and purchase one of those, Bell said.

“We would just like to get our Slash back. We are the Rockshop after all – and when people think of ‘rock’, who do they usually think of? It’s this guy.”