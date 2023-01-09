Meter reader attack: Police seek help identifying cars' movements

Police are looking for information on this silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220, which is connected to the attack on the meter reader.

Police are calling on the public for help in their investigations into who attacked a meter-reader before stealing and later torching his car.

Passers-by came to the aid of the injured man, who was found in Oliver St in Kihikihi, south of Te Awamutu, at 4.35pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

As part of their ongoing inquiries, police are appealing for sightings of two vehicles involved.

One is the victim’s vehicle – a red Daihatsu Terios with the registration LKN281 – which was found on fire on Kawhia Rd, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

The other is a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220.

Both vehicles are believed to have travelled the route between Kihikihi and Tihiroa on the afternoon of January 5, and the police want to know more about their movements.

NZ POLICE This Red Daihatsu Terios belonged to the meter reader. It was later found on fire on Kawhia Road, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

Anyone who was travelling that route between 4.30pm and 8pm that day should come forward, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

“We are particularly interested in anyone who may have dashcam footage, or if anyone who lives along that route has CCTV footage that may be of use.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Police are appealing for sightings of two cars on a route from Kihikihi to Tihiroa in the Waikato.

People who can help should contact the police via our 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, quoting the reference file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Crime Stoppers tip-offs line on 0800 555 111.