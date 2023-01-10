Find your Fun website a one-stop-shop for summer activities in Hamilton

Hamilton Gardens is amongst the visitors destinations that have created a one-stop shop website for all of the activities available over the summer in the city.

Three of Hamilton’s premier visitor destinations have joined forces to create an activity guide website outlining all the summer activities available across the city.

The Find Your Fun site has been produced by Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato.

The website allows parents and caregivers to take their pick of the available activities, ranging from face painting and scavenger hunts to wildlife-themed events at all three venues.

Hamilton City Council’s Unit Director Visitor Destinations, Lee-Ann Jordan, said that the collaborative approach reflects Council’s vision to make Hamilton a more attractive, safe and liveable city.

“Our destinations are all looking forward to welcoming visitors and their whanau this summer and showing them a great time,” she said.

“It’s a wonderful time of year for both locals and out-of-town visitors to make the most of what our public facilities offer, from spotting animals at the Zoo or exploring the enclosed gardens at Hamilton Gardens, to being enthralled by world-class exhibitions at the Museum.”

The New Zealand premiere of Wildlife Photographer of the Year at Waikato Museum has provided inspiration for a wild streak in the activity guide. On tour from the Natural History Museum, London, it is the first time Hamilton has been host to this internationally renowned exhibition of award-winning nature photography.

Dmitry Kokh The New Zealand premiere of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year is amongst the events taking place in Hamilton this summer.

Alongside the 100 stunning photographs on display in the exhibition, family-friendly activities have been developed such as a hands-on photography workshop and a free ‘ABC Trail’ worksheet for young visitors.

Hamilton Zoo carries on the theme, with an exciting series of events ranging from live music and living statues, to a story time session hosted by ‘safari explorers’.

At Hamilton Gardens, visitors will be surprised and delighted by pop-up classical music performances and quirky characters roaming in the enclosed gardens.

The ‘Find Your Summer Fun’ schedule also features events held in conjunction with Hamilton City Libraries, Science in a Van, and a focus on celebrating the Lunar New Year with the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit.

The activity guide is available as a printed schedule, a downloadable PDF document, or as an interactive calendar on the new website: www.findyourfun.nz. Information will also be shared on the destinations’ social media channels.