Woman traumatised following a daylight assault in King Country

Police are seeking community assistance following an assault in Matapuna (file photo).

Police are looking for a tall man with a tattoo near his jaw following a daylight assault in Taumaruni.

It was a traumatic ordeal for the victim, who is now receiving support from family and friends, Detective Kieryn Walton said in a statement on Tuesday.

She was attacked on the Esplanade on January 3 around 5.30 pm.

Walton said police are now appealing to the community to help with the investigation.

The alleged offender is described as being of average build, roughly 182 cm tall, clean-shaven, with a tattoo near his jaw.

Police said he was wearing a red hoodie, dark red shorts and was carrying a skateboard.

If you can help, contact Police via the105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.