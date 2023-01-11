Truck driver charged over death of cyclist

A cyclist has been hit by a truck on Norton Rd in Hamilton.

A Waikato truck driver has been charged over the death of a cyclist on a street in central Hamilton.

The 35-year-old, from Pokeno, was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday, charged with careless driving causing the death of Jessica Jacqueline Moser, 28, on June 27 last year.

His appearance – his first in the courts – has been rescheduled to February 1.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tristram and London streets outside Seddon Park at 8am on a Monday.

A witness, who arrived at the scene before the police, said a truck had stopped a little way up Norton Rd with a pushbike under a wheel.

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a $4500 fine.