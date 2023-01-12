Bar, bakery, cafe burglary rampage, assaults on partner and police earn jail

The Boundary Bar, the PoppyPeach Cafe and the Tamahere Bakery were smashed into by Logan Hotene and his associates on the night of May 12 last year.

A Hamilton man who went on a violent smash-and-grab burglary spree of businesses in an affluent suburb later meted out a 20-minute beating to his partner, telling police afterward “at least I didn’t kill her”.

Logan Hotene, 23, was jailed for 18 months when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday, after earlier pleading to a raft of charges including assault with intent to injure, assaulting a police officer, burglary and unlawfully taking motor vehicles.

As the summary of facts on his case reveals, it was in the early hours of May 12 last year when Hotene, accompanied by two associates, drove a Mazda Demio to the Tamahere Shopping Village. The car had been swiped the previous day from a car park at Waikato University.

The trio made their way to the Boundary Bar where, at 3.20am, one of the three used a car-jack in an attempt to gain entry. The task was completed by one of his companions, who booted the door in.

Once inside, the group grabbed more than 40 bottles of wine and spirits, making many trips back and forth to the car with their haul.

The neighbouring PoppyPeach Cafē was the trio’s next target. Again, one of the men attempted to jemmy open the door with the jack, while his colleague got stuck in with his boot.

One of the three ran straight to the till, grabbed it, and took off with it. Inside was $500 in cash.

It was now 3.50am, and the nearby Tamahere Bakery was in the trio’s sights. Using the same modus operandi, they gained entry and one of Hotene’s associates ripped the till off the counter and handed to him as he waited outside.

That till held $200 in cash, however it had only recently been installed at a cost to the bakery’s owner of $575.

The stolen Demio was found parked on the corner of Breckons Ave and Beatrice Place at 3am the next morning.

The following month Hotene was getting himself into trouble again, albeit in very different circumstances.

It was at 4.30am on Tuesday, June 21 when Hotene and his partner got into an argument following an all-night drinking session at his mother’s home in Hamilton.

As the agreed summary describes it, he and his partner had been in a “dysfunctional intimate relationship” for some time.

Things turned violent, and Hotene began hitting the woman. She tried to leave, but he blocked her by pushing furniture in front of the door.

As the summary notes, “the defendant began kicking and punching the victim in a sustained attack, which resulted in the victim becoming so weak she found it difficult to stand”.

She collapsed, but Hotene continued to kick her legs and head while she was down.

In spite of her pleading for him to stop, the onslaught continued for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Hotene’s mother attempted to intervene, but he began kicking her legs as well.

The police were called. As Hotene was being arrested, he “took on a fighting stance and began flaying his arms about”, before landing a punch on a constable’s face.

The summary notes the officer “sustained a sore jaw, making it difficult to masticate”.

“At least I didn’t kill her,” Hotene told police after his arrest.

He was arrested, appeared in court, and was released on bail. One of his bail conditions was not to associate with his victim or do violence to others. Despite this, he and his partner were seen walking and arguing on Anzac Parade on the afternoon of July 19.

A passing witness asked if Hotene’s partner was OK and if she needed a lift – to which he responded: “Go away”.

He then punched the woman on her nose and face. She screamed and fell against a wall. Hotene then began dragging her along behind him, through a walkway and into the grounds of a local school.

Police had been alerted, and they found the pair soon after. The victim was covered in blood and had bruises on her face.

In court, Hotene’s counsel Jesse Lang sought a sentence of community detention and community work. A Probations Service pre-sentence report had recommended prison.

Judge Glen Marshall took a start point of 20 months in jail on the bakery burglary charge, and added 17 months to reflect the other charges.

A psychologist’s report, which diagnosed drug addiction, schizophrenia and possible PTSD. That warranted a 25% reduction of the jail time.

Hotene’s guilty pleas brought a further 20% off the sentence, and his relative youth an additional 5%.

Home or community detention were not appropriate, the judge deemed.

“A lot of your difficulty relates to substance abuse and drug-taking,” the judge told him.