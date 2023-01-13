'A significant fall from grace': Former teacher-turned-burglar targeted the homes of elderly

Anne Dunster’s offending took place in the Thames area in 2021 and 2022, and largely involved her walking into people’s homes, swiping their money cards, and then going on spending sprees in the town’s supermarkets and service stations.

A former teacher who turned to burgling the homes of elderly people to help feed her addictions has been jailed.

Anne Te Ao Rangimaria Dunster, 34, appeared in the Hamilton District Court via audio-visual link on Friday, where she was sentenced to three years and five months in jail.

She had earlier pled guilty to eight charges of burglary, as well as 10 other charges including theft, receiving property and using a document to obtain a pecuniary advantage.

READ MORE:

* Bar, bakery, cafe burglary rampage, assaults on partner and police earn jail

* Dangerous 'pickling paste' stolen from hospital - police concerned for thieves' safety

* 'Who took a Slash on the wall of our shop? ... and can we have him back, please?'



As the summary of facts on her case reveal, Dunster’s offending happened in the Thames and Turangi areas, numerous times in 2021 and 2022.

Her crimes followed a similar pattern of Dunster simply walking into people’s homes or garages, and locating and helping herself to their bankcards or whatever cash she could find.

She then used the cards to go on spending sprees at liquor stores, service stations and supermarkets, to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

She sometimes employed other modus operandi, such as befriending one of her elderly victims – who offered her a lift home in his car – before robbing him.

In that case, in April 2021, she swiped $15 in loose change and a paywave card from the centre console of the man’s car.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There are many elderly people living in the Thames area, who were preyed upon by Anne Dunster.

She then got him to stop off at a service station on their journey and, unbeknown to him, used the card to buy two packets of cigarettes.

She was caught after police executed a search warrant at Dunster’s own home, which revealed her to be in possession of some of the items she stole, including a purse and cards.

In explanation for her actions, she told police she had “done things to pay bills”.

In court, Judge Noel Cocurullo chastised Dunster for “preying upon the elderly, the vulnerable”.

He noted the offending was at least “some of the cleanest residential burglaries I have seen. They don’t come with the wholesale ransack and the smashing [usually seen].”

However, “this is a significant fall from grace for you,” he told Dunster.

Police prosecutors asked for a start-point of three years and nine months in prison. Dunster’s counsel Mark Sturm asked for the judge to simply impose whatever would be the least restrictive option.

Sturm said his client had been employed as a teacher, but had since “succumbed to addictions”.

She had not previously been to prison, and urged the judge to note a pre-sentence report had recommended intensive supervision.

Judge Cocurullo took a start point of three years and six months on the burglary charge, and added 10 months to account for the other offending.

He added an extra 10% to account for the fact that some of her crimes were committed while she was on bail for earlier offending.

He then discounted 10% to reflect her addiction issues, and also subtracted 20% for her guilty pleas.

This led to an end sentence of three years and five months in jail – well above the two-year threshold where home detention or community detention could be an option.