Waipā brings drivers in to help recycling service

Waipā District faces disruption in recycling services because of a nationwide driver shortage.

A South Island truck driver is temporarily helping get Waipā’s recycling collected, and the firm contracted by the council is looking at importing workers.

Waipā is feeling the pinch of New Zealand’s nationwide driver shortage when it comes to recycling, for which the council contracts Metallic Sweeping.

It’s one of many Kiwi companies struggling to find trained Class 4 drivers, and is working with specialist consultants to fast-track bringing overseas skilled workers into the country.

Staff are also offered a “finder’s fee” for recruiting others, the boss of contractor Metallic Sweeping said.

READ MORE:

* Glass recycling collections canned for weeks in Palmerston North

* Bus cancellations and recycling left at the kerb: How Wellington's services are affected by Omicron

* Could Wellington’s shortage of rubbish truck drivers lead to a smelly catrashtrophe?



But the shortage and illness are hitting hard – Waipā included, the council’s transportation manager Bryan Hudson said.

Hudson pointed big cities were seeing its impact on bus serives, “there’s literally no-one to drive the buses”.

In Waipā, the recycling service had been hit – as had other areas - and the district was seeing slower-than-normal pick-ups, Hudson said.

“It means our normal collection schedules simply can’t be maintained at the moment, or in the foreseeable future... No-one likes it, least of all us.”

Metallic Sweeping managing director Clive Peter said the company was doing all it could to get more trained drivers, fast.

“If our staff can introduce us to a friend or family member who will commit to driving for six months, they will get a finder’s fee in return.”

Waikato Times Metallic Sweeping has pulled an experienced driver up from South Island and temporarily based him in Waipā.

The company worked with government agencies, to find suitable people to try the job.

Metallic had temporarily shifted an experienced driver from the South Island to Waipā and was actively seeking retired Class 4 drivers for part-time work.

They will also consider recruiting Class 2 drivers and helping them secure a Class 4 licence.

While driver wages had increased, freight companies were “fishing in the same pond”, Peter said.

"The difference is that we can offer drivers a five-day a week local day job, with no requirement to be away at night or on weekends. That’s hugely attractive for families.”

At this stage, council had no plans to temporarily suspend the recycling service but the option was not off the table, Hudson said.

In October, glass recycling was suspended for three weeks to allow Waipā’s contractor to get on top of overdue collection.

Those concerned about the non or late pick-up of bins should call Council on 0800 WAIPADC (0800 924 723) but only if bin pick up was seven days overdue. Reports of missed bins could also be filed on Council’s Antenno App.

Meanwhile, Enviro Waste, following the completion of a safety upgrade on site, is reopening its Cambridge transfer station on February 2 with longer operating hours – 40 hours a week, new safety barriers, wood and e-waste recycling.

The new facility is currently in the final stages of installing new technology in the weighbridge to provide a seamless process for users.

Residents can drop off plastics – 1, 2, and 5, steel and aluminium cans, glass, cardboard and paper, scrap steel, e-waste, and wood waste.