Hamilton gymnastics club struggling to find a home

About 350 gymnasts could be without a place to train if Turn and Gymnastics Circle doesn’t find new premises. Pictured is club president Emma Brookes with some of them.

A Hamilton gymnastics club is tumbling around looking for a permanent home.

Turn and Gymnastic Circle currently operates out of Waikato Stadium in a building owned by Hamilton Old Boys Rugby, but has been given notice.

The club needs a new home by May 2022 and could pay up to $80,000 a year in rent, but it’s proving tricky to find a space with high ceilings, room for equipment and that suits the group’s six-day-a-week timetable.

And the thought of what will happen to the 70-year-old group – New Zealand’s oldest Olympic-style gymnastics club – is keeping president Emma Brookes awake at night.

Brookes said the club founders moved from Europe in 1953, at a time when New Zealand didn’t really do that modern style gymnastics.

“It started way back running out of Fraser High. Eventually some of the early members purchased an old church in Ridout St, in Maeroa, which served us really well for about 30-40 years.”

However, in 2018 the old church was no longer safe to operate out of.

“We were really lucky and really happy to get offered a lease of a building that we are currently using from Hamilton Old Boys Rugby Club. And that has done magic things for us. We went from a really small facility to 620 square metres, we’ve been able to purchase much more equipment.”

The membership has also increased from around 80 to 400.

The lease was initially only meant to be for 18 months, but Hamilton Old Boys let them stay through Covid.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The club would like to lease a place which would allow them to leave their equipment up.

“But they’ve got to the stage where they’ve said we’re missing out on membership by not having an indoor training facility for their club. Last year they let us know they want us out of the building by May 2022, and we’ve been working on various projects to get another facility going on.”

Brookes believes they have an option for a permanent home through the Eastlink hub, however that is still a few years away from being completed.

There’s some urgency with the club needing to be out before the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

Brookes said they’re preferably looking for a warehouse with a high ceiling and one where they can leave equipment set up.

“The other thing that is really challenging is that our timetable operates six days a week all through the day as well. As we have toddler classes, schools, students with disabilities, we run various activities throughout the day.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Turn and Gymnastic Circle has to be out of this building by July, as Hamilton Old Boys Rugby needs it back.

She is aware warehouse facilities are in short supply around Hamilton or are out of their price range.

“If there is someone that is in a position they could accept a lower return for a short period.”

The club could pay up to $80,000 a year in rent.

Brooks said there would have to be some serious considerations if they can’t find a new home.

“It keeps me awake at night. I think we would have to start having some serious conversations about winding up, I guess.”