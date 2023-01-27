Avoid key Hamilton roundabout, says Waka Kotahi as works extended

The discovery that water mains could be damaged by work around the Hillcrest intersection of Cobham Drive and Cambridge Road forced the project to pause, Waka Kotahi says (file photo).

Major traffic delays at a key roundabout in southeast Hamilton are going to carry on several weeks longer – so avoid it if you can.

Work to prepare for traffic lights to be swapped in at the intersection of State Highway 1C Cobham Drive and Cambridge Road, Hillcrest, began in early January.

Waka Kotahi hoped to have traffic on the busy commuter route passing through in two lanes in each direction by early February but drivers now face weeks of “significantly more disruption” and some overnight closures.

That’s because a curveball forced work to pause: it was discovered water mains under the site could be damaged, a Waka Kotahi statement said.

READ MORE:

* Traffic lights to replace 'pinch-point' roundabout in Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest

* 'Another smack' for Coromandel caused by SH25A closure leads to calls for action

* Major road works to link growing parts of Cambridge begin this month



Overall project timeframes have been pushed back around four to six weeks, with an anticipated finish now likely in August, depending on the weather.

“It does mean significantly more disruption in the area, which will cause frustration,” regional manager for infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said. “It will be particularly challenging for the parents and caregivers of children at Hillcrest Normal School during pick-up and drop-off times.”

There was “careful investigation during the design phase” but it wasn’t apparent that water mains up to 1.6m under the worksite were at risk, Wilton said.

However, Waka Kotahi agreed to temporarily stop work and collaborate with Hamilton City Council on a solution.

Google Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection if they can, as there will be weeks of “significantly more disruption”.

This means the intersection will continue to be 30kmh and one-lane only in each direction for several more weeks, and there will also be some full closures from 7pm to 7am while water mains are re-laid.

The night-time closure dates will be shared as soon as they are confirmed, Waka Kotahi said.

Motorists are asked to avoid driving through the roundabout where possible.

Some of the original water pipes can remain, protected with a concrete cap, and the remainder will be removed and replaced, Waka Kotahi said.

Waka Kotahi is working with the Hillcrest Normal school community as well as with the Hamilton City Council’s school travel co-ordination team to find options and solutions, including alternative pick-up and drop-off points.

Waka Kotahi advises people to choose other routes and avoid the area if at all possible until the project is completed.

The upgrades will make the road significantly safer through the residential area, Waka Kotahi said, and “help future-proof this busy commuter route”.

The old roundabout was no longer fit for purpose due to increasing traffic volumes and changes would also help realise the benefits of the Hamilton Ring Road, the statement said.

While the Waikato Expressway has taken some traffic away from the intersection, it’s expected to increase again due to the Peacocke development project that is underway.

“We expect SH1C to remain a busy route through the city,” Wilton said.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists for their patience, adding that Cambridge Road will remain left-in and left-out only while the work is underway.

“There is no longer an option to turn right from local Cambridge Road into Cobham Drive heading west; this is a permanent change.”