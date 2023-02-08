Former Olympic boxer caught with $84m worth of meth gets 12 years in jail

Former Olympic boxer Adam Forsyth possibly thought he was on to a knockout get-rich quick scheme when he helped import $84 million worth of methamphetamine from Australia.

There was only one problem: He and his cohorts were being watched the whole time by the police.

Adam Tony Forsyth, 41, of Tamahere, and his co-defendant Sean Leslie Cooney, 51, of Sylvania in Sydney, Australia, were jailed for 12 years and five months; and 15 years and six months respectively for their part in the ill-fated plan.

It was a caper that ended with them effectively being caught red-handed in possession of 12 boxes filled with meth – with a combined weight of 210 kilograms – in the back of a trailer that was parked at Forsyth’s sister’s home in Tamahere, south of Hamilton, on September 18, 2019.

It was also the culmination of a big fall from grace for the New Zealand-born former Australian representative boxer, who competed in the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Iain Gillespie ING Adam Forsyth in action during the Athens Olympics.

After a lengthy journey through the courts, Forsyth and Cooney each pled guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply – a charge that comes with a maximum penalty of life in jail.

The agreed summary of facts on their case reveals, Forsyth flew into New Zealand from his home in Australia on September 4, 2019. He returned to Auckland Airport on September 16 to pick up Cooney, who had just flown in. The pair greeted each other with a hug.

Two days later the pair travelled to Rotorua where they met another member of their cohort and rented a caged trailer from a service station.

Following the meeting, arranged through encrypted “Ciphr” phones, they and their associate, a local businessman, headed to his office elsewhere in the city.

That man – who has already been sentenced for his part in the operation and has permanent name suppression – had already taken possession of the methamphetamine haul, which he kept hidden behind a false wall in the office.

A police surveillance team watched on and recorded their movements as they kicked down the false wall, and loaded up the boxes into their trailer.

The trio shook hands, and then Forsyth and Cooney headed north to Tamahere. As the summary notes, “they conducted a number of counter-surveilance manoeuvres during the journey”.

On arrival at Forsyth’s sister’s home, they uncoupled the trailer and hid it around the back of the house.

It was not long after that the police made their move.

Eleven of the 12 boxes were still in the trailer, and another – still unopened – was found in a bedroom being used by Cooney.

As the court was told, Forsyth had said he believed the boxes with the meth inside had contained “car parts”.

Although it was not mentioned in the summary, the methamphetamine was part of a shipment that had come into the country from Australia via a covert rendezvous in waters off the coast of Whakatane.

The scheme was helmed by Mount Maunganui man Anthony Charles Netzler – a master of ninjitsu and bodyguard to celebrities and rockstars.

Netzler was jailed for 15 years and seven months in December 2021, on charges of importing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and supplying methamphetamine.

Prior to sentencing the pair, Judge Philip Crayton meticulously considered submissions from Forsyth’s lawyer Jasper Rhodes and Cooney’s counsel Kerry Burroughs, over why their jail time should not be as much as that sought by Crown prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton.

Rhodes had pointed out that his client had suffered a traumatic brain injury after being assaulted in 2017. He had been diagnosed with a major neuro-cognitive disorder and disexecutive syndrome, which effectively meant he was vulnerable to making poor decisions.

Additionally, because of his injury Forsyth would have to be kept away from the general prison population lest he suffer a further potentially cataclysmic injury.

Affidavits from Forsyth’s family attested he had been exploited by his friends and associates and, along with some poor business decisions, had lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

”I do accept you have the characteristics which underlie impulsivity and poor decision-making,” Judge Crayton said.

”I’m still no wiser as to the causes, the events that led to your involvement [in the enterprise].”

From a starting point of 23 years and six months in jail, the judge allowed for a 20% discount on the prison time for his difficulties and 25% for his guilty plea, along with a further six months to reflect his time spent on electronically-monitored bail.

Burroughs also sought reduction to the same start point for his client. Cooney was an Australian citizen with no family or support in New Zealand, he said.

The judge agreed – and gave him 8% off the sentence, in addition to the 25% for pleading guilty.