$10 to see the world - Hamilton Gardens prepares to charge tourists

The Italian Renaissance Garden takes its place among the drawcard themed gardens.

The days of free entry to Hamilton Gardens are numbered for visitors from out of town as work begins on a new precinct at the flagship attraction.

Tourists will pay $10 for entry to the themed gardens when the entry precinct is complete, possibly by the end of the year, while Hamilton residents and children 14 or younger will get in for free.

Work is set to start next month on the area, which is also intended to better open up the Gardens for visitors, making it easier to see what is on offer.

READ MORE:

* The Hamilton Gardens free-for-all is over

* How these Gardens grow

* Over 40 years, he developed Hamilton Gardens, then retired... and he's still there



Hamilton Gardens has half a million visitors annually, a third of whom are thought to be local, with a further third from around New Zealand and the remainder from overseas.

The entry fee was forecast to bring in $14.9 million over 10 years when it was set as part of the city council’s long-term plan, an average $1.49 million annually.

The Gardens also hopes to increase revenue from retail and venue hire, which was worth about $500,000 annually pre-Covid, visitor services and products director Tamsin Webb said.

supplied/Hamilton Gardens An artist's impression of the new entrance to Hamilton Gardens.

Retail space will be increased, and the pavilion is set for a refresh.

“It needs to be more flexible and nimble,” Gardens director Lucy Ryan said. “The more we can raise our own revenue, the less we rely on ratepayers.

“So the ultimate aim is that we become more self-sustaining through a lot of these initiatives, as well as events.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Ancient Egyptian Garden was opened last year.

The annual operating budget for the Gardens, which are Hamilton’s biggest tourist attraction, is $5.5 million.

As part of the development, CCTV will be upgraded. There will be wi-fi, more bike racks, more toilets, a new PA system, safety lighting and automated bollards.

The cafe is also in for a facelift, with an outside kiosk added for people who want a coffee or an icecream as they head to the gardens.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan enjoys the colour of the Indian Garden.

Council community and natural environment chair Kesh Naidoo-Rauf said the new precinct would have a “really good” retail area. “Anyone who's been to any tourist destination would tell you that as you exit, you walk through the retail area, and you're bound to grab something for the kids.”

She doesn’t anticipate pushback from out-of-town visitors. “People from out of town would expect to pay for something so amazing.”

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said the Gardens are one of the region’s top offerings.

“They're incredibly important to our visitor offering, they are one of our hero products. So they do attract a large number of people to our city and to our region.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff A visitor takes a picture of the much-photographed Renaissance Garden.

She thinks visitors will take the $10 fee in their stride. “I think that the offering that the Hamilton Gardens has is world-class, and it is well worth an entry fee.”

The council said a 2018 report by consultants Horwath HTL indicated the Gardens had an $8.9 million economic benefit to Hamilton in terms of “new money” spent by out-of-town visitors drawn exclusively or mainly by the Gardens.

In consultation for the 2018 long-term plan, a Hamilton Garden entry development proposal which included a $10 entry fee for the enclosed gardens was supported by 52% of 1674 submitters.

The council then consulted on the draft Gardens management plan in 2019, receiving 191 submissions. Of those, the council said 47% agreed there should be paid entry for non-Hamilton residents, while 28% supported an alternative entry fee.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The Concept Garden, by the banks of Waikato River.

The following year, the council consulted over a revised Gardens concept plan, though without a specific question around paid entry. Nine percent of a total 875 respondents suggested charging non-locals an entry fee or an entry fee subsidised for New Zealanders.

Naidoo-Rauf is satisfied with the level of consultation. “I think we're onto something big and great – and great for the city.”

The entry overhaul is part of a $12 million development programme that includes the construction of the Ancient Egyptian Garden, which opened last year, along with the future Baroque, Pasifika and Medieval Gardens.

A target of $5 million external funding has been set, which includes $750,000 from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund and sponsorship, with the balance paid by Hamilton City Council.