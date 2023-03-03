Massive fire breaks out at commercial premises in Hamilton

Firefighters arrive to fight a blaze that erupted in Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

A massive fire has broken out at a commercial premises in Hamilton.

Emergency services arrived shortly after 3pm at the scene on Woodward St in Frankton and one person had suffered burns to their hands.

Thick dark smoke was billowing up from the blaze and the plume could be seen from across the city.

Tom Lee/Stuff Firefighters gear up at the scene shortly after arriving.

The owner of neighbouring premises Atlas Auto called emergency services when he saw smoke from two blocks away.

Saj, who declined to give his last name, was concerned about the car batteries lined up on the fence between his business and the affected firm, Ford Mazda Auto Parts.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times One man was treated at the scene for injuries to his hands.

Saj said it was a family run business and saw one person going towards the fire, but had safely returned.

“I was really worried for him, but glad he’s safe.”

Five fire trucks and two incident support vehicles were at the scene and another one was en route about 3.30pm.

The fire was contained as of 3.36pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

One person was being treated by ambulance staff at the scene.