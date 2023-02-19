Cyclone Gabrielle tree 'carnage' in Waipa could take months to clear

Since Cyclone Gabrielle, three of the 110 protected trees have been assessed as meeting the criteria for emergency removal. Matt Johnston, Waipā park operations team leader, beside one of the many downed trees.

Cyclone Gabrielle has left a tree carnage in Cambridge with hundreds of “destroyed or seriously compromised” trees down across the district that could take months to fully clear.

Over 100 trees had been bowled over by the storm, Waipā District Council staff and contractors said.

Council were continuing to log the number of fallen trees in Cambridge of which a majority were in the suburb of Leamington.

Kasey Smith is shocked to see how Cyclone Gabrielle snapped trees in half in the central North Island.

But while the major clean-up would be done in the coming weeks, the less urgent work could extend into April.

Council staff and five contracted crews are working through them as quickly as possible.

The key focus was to “deal with the massive quantity of debris” and make the trees and surrounding areas safe.

But residents with trees deemed risky on their properties will be looking at thousands of dollars in arborist fees.

“Some trees were uprooted completely, some fell over roads and power lines, some on buildings and fences ... this is a mammoth job.”

Trees on Lamb and Carlyle streets in Cambridge appeared to have taken the full brunt of the winds.

Supplied/Waikato Times Trees on Lamb and Carlyle streets in Cambridge appeared to have taken the full brunt of the winds.

While the council is focused on making trees in public areas safe and clearing public roads, the number of fallen trees on private properties remained unknown.

There were 110 protected trees across Waipā district, all on private property, and the property owner was responsible for their maintenance.

Since the cyclone, three of the 110 protected trees have been assessed as meeting the criteria for emergency removal.

“This means the trees can be taken down by the property owner without seeking a resource consent.

“All three property owners have been made aware of this, and it’s now up to each property owner to take action.”

However, for private properties, this could result in big bills.

A Waikato arborist, who asked not to be named, said it could cost anywhere between thousands and tens of thousands of dollars to cut a tree, depending on the size and urgency.

Supplied/Waikato Times Over 100 trees have come down in Cambridge because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan said it was deeply upsetting, but council was not responsible for everything, including private trees on private land.

”That would be incredibly unfair to all other ratepayers, including those people, right now, out there cleaning up their own trees in their own yards.

“A number of people in our district are facing huge costs – not just tree related.

“We simply can’t cover everything. I know this sounds harsh, but council is charged with representing the interests of all ratepayers, not just some.”

O’Regan said the council could only ask people to do the right thing if there were safety issues related to privately-owned trees on private land.