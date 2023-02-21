Cousins versus brothers: Who were the aggresors in lethal street fight?

A homicide investigation was launched after Te Kūiti man Anthony Takrouna Bell died on the main street of Ōtorohanga on Saturday, October 2.

Two groups of men took part in a fight in Ōtorohanga’s main street in which one of the combatants died – but who were the aggressors and who was acting in self-defence is something a High Court jury must now decide.

Cousins Frank and Benjamin Sweeney are standing trial in Hamilton.

Both men are charged with the manslaughter of Te Kūiti man Anthony Takrouna Bell, who died during the violent altercation in Maniapoto St on the evening of October 2, 2021 that took place in front of numerous onlookers.

Benjamin Sweeney is also charged with assault with intent to injure, and assault with a weapon.

It was an altercation that took place following an in-transit confrontation between two groups travelling from Te Awamutu to Ōtorohanga that day.

In one of those two utes were the Sweeney cousins and another man. In the other were Bell and his younger brothers Victor and Ethan Tumai.

They had subsequently pulled over outside a Mobil service station where the two groups physically engaged each other.

During the fracas, Bell was apparently struck and fell, hitting his head heavily on the concrete. That impact proved fatal and he died soon after.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The altercation happened in Maniapoto St in Ōtorohanga, in front of numerous onlookers. (File photo)

Julie-Anne Kincaide KC, who is acting for Frank Sweeney, and Benjamin Sweeney’s counsel Nick Chisnall both urged the jury to ignore the fact that both defendants were wearing Mongrel Mob regalia when the incident took place.

Benjamin Sweeney had also been wearing a World War II-era German army helmet.

“Don’t fall into the easy trap that just because they had a patch they were the aggressors,” Kincaide said, during the defence case closing on Tuesday.

Chisnall later added: “Imagine having your guilt pre-judged, simply because you are a member of a gang.”

The Mongrel Mob patches were “a distraction in this case ... a detail you can put to one side.”

Chisnall said his client had wisely donned the helmet as protection as he feared a violent confrontation could soon take place between the two parties.

As it turned out, it did.

“You plan for the worst, you hope for the best.”

The cousins were acting in self-defence and there was no bad intent towards the other group, who they did not know.

“The defendants have been cast as the villains in this trial ... It was the men in the white ute that were the aggressors.”

Bell’s death was “tragic and it was pointless and avoidable. What it was not was culpable homicide”.

Earlier in the trial both defendants had given evidence on their own behalf about the fracas, and Frank Sweeney had told the trial he had deliberately parked outside the Mobil station because he knew there would be CCTV cameras there.

As Kincaide told the jury in her summing up, “It is for the Crown to prove there was an intentional assault. And it is Mr Frank Sweeney’s evidence there was not.”

Also, none of the CCTV footage that captured parts of the incident ever showed her client acting violently towards Bell.

The deceased had been consuming alcohol with his brothers shortly before the incident, and this would have been a factor in his fate.

“Alcohol can depress the mechanism that makes you breathe ... It impacts on reflexes, how you react to events, and even how you fall.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Philip Morgan KC told the jurors that any defence of self-defence had been contrived by the defendants, and it did not constitute a charter for them to respond to any perceived slight against them with violence.

The entire incident was based on two groups of three men who had willingly stopped in their respective journeys for the express purpose of having a fight – “an attack on one group of men by another and their response”.

That response by both defendants had involved the intentional application of force against Bell, he said.

The jury only need to watch the CCTV footage of the incident to see the cousins were culpable, he said.

“They are both responsible for his death.”

The trial will continue on Wednesday morning with the summing up of Justice Mathew Downs.