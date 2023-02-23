One cousin found guilty, the other innocent after fatal fight in Ōtorohanga

The fatal altercation happened on a Saturday evening, right after two utes pulled up near the Mobil station.

One cousin has been found guilty by a High Court jury, while the other was deemed innocent of the manslaughter of a man who died during a fight in Ōtorohanga’s main street.

Cousins Frank Leslie David Sweeney and Pene Amene Te Ao Kapua Huriwaka Sweeney – commonly known as Benjamin Sweeney – were both charged with the manslaughter of Te Kūiti man Anthony Takrouna Bell, who died after falling and hitting his head during the fracas on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The jury returned their verdicts about 2.30pm on Thursday after retiring at 11am on Wednesday, following the summing up of the case by Justice Mathew Downs.

Frank Sweeney was found guilty of manslaughter, while Benjamin Sweeney was found not guilty.

Benjamin Sweeney was, however, found guilty on charges of assault with intent to injure, and assault with a weapon.

The pair would be sentenced on May 9.

The defence case was that the cousins and another man, who had been travelling from Te Awamutu in a black utility truck that evening, had been acting in self-defence and it was Bell and his brothers Ethan and Victor Tumai – who had been heading south in a white ute – who were the aggressors that day.

Bell had been a passenger in the white ute, and the occupants of the two vehicles took issue with each other while on the road, heading towards the King Country town.

About 6.30pm the black ute pulled up outside the Mobil service station, followed swiftly by the white ute. The occupants got out and immediately began fighting – an altercation that was partially captured on CCTV and Snapchat video footage by one of the numerous startled onlookers.

Julie-Anne Kincaide KC acted for Frank Sweeney, while Nick Chisnall KC was counsel for Benjamin Sweeney. Philip Morgan KC handled the prosecution for the Crown.