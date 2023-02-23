It's showtime: Hamilton Arts Festival ready to raise the curtain on 10 days of entertainment

An all-star line-up including Julia Deans, Booga Beazley and Laughton Kora will be performing music from Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs at the Hamilton Arts Festival on Saturday, March 4.

The main stage has been built. The forecast is looking promising. All that’s still needed are the audiences.

And the crowds appear to be on their way to the Hamilton Arts Festival – 10 days of shows, concerts, plays and performances from about 1000 artists in a multitude of mediums, that gets under way on Friday night.

Aside from a dip when Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country, ticket sales had been healthy, with music and theatre lovers embracing the rare opportunity of catching a quality spectacle in their own neighbourhood.

“It’s been manic busy but all good,” festival director Geoff Turkington quips as he surveys the just-constructed stage on the Rhododendron Lawn at the Hamilton Gardens – the venue for the festival’s headline shows.

SUPPLIED A glittering spectacle is promised at Friday night's concert performance of the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge, on the Rhododendron Lawn at the Hamilton Gardens.

“I can honestly say this is one of the best line-ups we have had for years .... We are now turning our attention to the task of manifesting good weather.”

Manifesting an absence of the Covid virus was also a priority.

“As always we are very, very aware of Covid and what it can do to something like this. I have had it twice already this year,” Turkington said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Three of the central figures behind the Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa, chairman Chris Williams, festival director Geoff Turkington and associate director Nicholas Walsh are expecting a successful outcome for this year's events, following a few years of festivals blighted by the Covid pandemic.

The festival itself has been blighted by the virus in recent years. It was truncated by lockdowns in 2021 and had to be cancelled entirely in 2022 due to the Omicron outbreak.

“There’s going to be a continued health and safety focus, because no one wants to go to an event and get Covid. It helps that our festival is a predominantly outdoors one. And unlike many similar events, we have survived the pandemic and are actually coming out stronger.”

Adds festival chairman Chris Williams: “The cyclone put a bit of a dampener on sales, which were going really well up to that point.

SUPPLIED Nga Tohu is a multi-disciplinary performance featuring narration by Rikki Solomon, a practitioner of Maramataka (Maori and astrology), the sand art of Marcus Winter and music by taonga puoro artist James Webster.

“I suspect a lot of people are going to be buying their tickets last minute. Hopefully not too much last minute, because we have a really excellent programme and a lot of the shows are going to be really well attended.”

Although much of the festival was based in the Hamilton Gardens, it had expanded beyond to venues elsewhere in Hamilton, including the Clarence Street and Meteor theatres and Victoria on the River.

Turkington’s pick for the top show was Friday night’s star-studded opening concert on the Rhododendron Lawn, the Soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge.

SUPPLIED Jackie Clarke, Laura Daniel and Jennifer Ward-Lealand will take to the stage known as Harkness Henry's Emporium of Scintillating Wonders in a tribute show dedicated to the cult 1970s British TV series Rock Follies.

“It’s got a top line-up of singers and performers, and it is an amazing opportunity to see them all in one place.”

Those performers include Milan Borich from the band Pluto, Lou’ana, Zoe Moon, Sebastian Holland Dudding and opera stars Taka Vuli, Manase Latu and Ipu Laga’aia performing music by Elton John, David Bowie, T-Rex, Madonna, The Police and U2, among others.

“It’s just a huge, fun show. I was lucky enough to see it at the Civic Theatre in Auckland last year, and it took me all of my self-control not to jump out of my seat and start dancing.”

SUPPLIED Veteran actor Michael Hurst stars in The Golden Ass - a one-person play written in the 1st Century AD, about a young man who accidentally transforms himself with an act of magic.

There were also numerous “hidden gems” among the smaller shows, and Turkington’s pick for the most precious of these presentations was Ngā Tohu o Te Taio, a multi-disciplinary performance incorporating matauranga Māori storytelling, taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments) and live sand art that would be staged in Te Parapara Garden on Saturday and Sunday night.

“It’s an absolute blessing to be able to present that show – a stunning amalgamation of sand art and music, telling the story of the seasons. It will definitely move anybody that experiences it.”

SUPPLIED Tiny Ruins – singer/songwriter Hollie Fullbrook, Cass Basil (bass), Alexander Freer (drums) and Tom Healy (guitar) – is performing in the Chinoiserie Garden on Saturday night.

Williams was most looking forward to the concert featuring the soundtracks to Quentin Tarantino’s films Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction next Saturday night.

“That one is going to be utterly fantastic.”

In the meantime, there are plenty of other shows to take in, not least of which is the annual Sunset Symphony concert this Saturday night, which will feature the Trust Waikato Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Rupert D’Cruze.

Another show featuring numerous high-profile New Zealand musicians – including Anna Coddington, Lawrence Arabia and Julia Deans – performing the poetry of Katherine Mansfield is taking place on Sunday night, appropriately in the Mansfield Garden.

SUPPLIED Penny Ashton's Showy Ovaries, in Harness Henry's Emporium of Scintillating Wonders on Sunday afternoon, is "a frank, funny and unabashed look at menopause and women's bodies".

Also on Sunday night, master thespian Michael Hurst will take to the stage in the Medici Court, performing the 1st Century Latin satire The Golden Ass.

Top New Zealand band Tiny Ruins are playing in the Chinoiserie Garden on Saturday evening, followed by Wellington-based Balkan band Niko Ne Zna in the Surrealist Garden.

On both Saturday and Sunday nights Jackie Clarke, Laura Daniel and Jennifer Ward-Lealand will take to the stage known as Harkness Henry’s Emporium of Scintillating Wonders in a tribute show dedicated to the cult 1970s British TV series Rock Follies.

And acclaimed comic Penny Ashton is appearing to two shows over the weekend: Enid Blyton’s Naughty Threesome, and Showy Ovaries Live, alongside Elisabeth Easther.

Tickets for all the shows can be bought at hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz or eventfinda.co.nz, or at the Hamilton i-Site Visitor Information Centre at the ArtsPost gallery on Victoria St.