Drink driver's argument - car park not a road - falls over in court

A Hamilton man who drove while over the legal booze limit in a city car park has appealed his conviction, on the basis his transgression did not actually take place on a public road.

However, Rohan Leith Bignell failed in his bid to have bid to have both his conviction and sentence quashed, after a High Court judge deemed that even though it was 3am, and the car park could only be accessed by ticket holders, it was still a place to which the public have access.

It was just after 3am on Saturday, June 1 2019 when Bignell was spotted by a security guard in the car park, returning to collect his car.

The guard assessed him as being inebriated, took his ticket from him, and alerted the police.

A constable arrived at 3.25am, just as Bignell was reversing his car back from the lowered barrier arm and back into the car park.

Noting Bignell exhibited “the signs of recent alcohol consumption”, she then carried out a breath test and a blood sample procedure.

On later analysis, Bignell – who said he had been trying to get to Mahoe St – was found to have 107 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Police were called to the Centre Place car park soon after the 3am incident.

The legal driving limit is 50 milligrams.

The drink-driving charge was laid in its aggravated form – meaning Bignell had at least two prior such convictions.

Despite this, he pled not guilty to the charge and went to trial. He disputed the charge on two bases: First, that his right to legal advice had been breached, and second, that he had not driven on “a road” as specified under the Land Transport Act 1998.

In a reserved decision issued in May last year, Judge Brett Crowley found against him. He fined Bignell $500, disqualified him from driving for one year and one day, and ordered him to pay $192 in blood analysis and medical fees.

Through his counsel Alastair Haskett, Bignell appealed, on the basis that Judge Crowley had erred by deciding the car park was a public “road”.

The appeal was heard by Justice Kiri Tahana in the High Court in Hamilton on February 2. While the appeal was being determined, Bignell’s disqualification was suspended.

Haskett argued police prosecutors had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that there was public access to the car park at that time of night, because access was limited by a gate and security guards.

Access was only to licensees – people who held a ticket – and therefore the car park was not a “public” space.

But, in a judgement released on Friday, Justice Tahana dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence.

“Providing any person is prepared to pay the parking fee, everyone is invited to use the car park,” the judge wrote.

“It is very clearly a place which is open to the public, and safely falls within the definition of ‘road’ in the Land Transport Act.”

The late night restrictions did not change that, she said.

“It would result in an absurd outcome if temporary changes to access rules changed a place from being a ‘road’ at one time of the day but not the other.

“It would be a too narrow interpretation of ‘public’ to hold that Mr Bignell was a licensee at night, but a member of the public during the day simply because access was limited to ticket holders at night.