Review: Ass-tonishing tale a comedic tour-de-force for Hurst

Michael Hurst was in his element when he took to the stage in the Medici Court in the Hamilton Gardens on Sunday night.

To paraphrase the writer Samuel Johnson, he who makes a beast of himself gets rid of the burden of being a man.

But what if the beast in question happens to be a beast of burden? Say, a donkey?

These and other questions are posed in this intriguing, hilarious one-man play adapted by Michael Hurst from a First Century satire by a Lucius Apuleius, a writer living in what is these days known as Algeria, in northern Africa.

Don’t worry too much if you have not heard of Apuleius. But maybe you should have. The guy was a pretty big deal in his day and, evidently, a major inspiration to Shakespeare and a host of other famous scribes.

Then again, parit enim conversatio contemptum – familiarity breeds contempt. Apuleius came up with that, you know.

As much an erudite rumination as it is a saucy adventure, The Golden Ass is a condensed, distilled version of Apuleius’ original, sprawling novel.

Hurst works his way into the narrative with some comical, grotesque anecdotes – tales of bewitchment and misfortune – before getting stuck into the main guts of the tale: The exploits of a man who, through a series of mishaps, finds himself transformed into an ass.

It’s a fairly bawdy caper. A sexy romp involving the lusty pursuit of scantily-clad slave girls and the predations of enchantresses that is not too far removed from the Carry On films of the 1960s and ‘70s or the novels of Terry Southern or Joseph Heller. In these po-faced, puritan times such content could easily be classified as “problematic”.

But that’s merely the garnish. There’s a deeper lesson or two in The Golden Ass that, without giving too much away, reveals how becoming an outsider to society can help you see that society much more clearly. Sometimes it is not a particularly attractive picture.

A word about the venue: Without being unkind to the very excellent Meteor, Clarence Street and Riverlea theatres, the Medici Court must surely be Hamilton’s premiere performance space. A classical outdoor amphitheatre with great acoustics and a superb backdrop.

It's possible some awful plays, some real stinkers have been staged there – but they would likely have been substantially improved by their very surrounds.

The Golden Ass, however, needed little such help. Hurst makes a four-course meal of the material, switching from character to character and from species to species with gusto.

In sum, it’s a riveting, salacious and very funny spectacle. Worth getting your ass to, you might say.