Drama, intrigue, cabaret and comedy as arts fest launches into round two

Cassandra Woodhouse stars in Hanna, which is being performed at the Meteor Theatre in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

The best, they say, is yet to come.

The team behind the Hamilton Arts Festival are expecting a continuation of the big crowds that have thronged the shows at the Hamilton Gardens and beyond over the weekend.

Following a two-day hiatus on Monday and Tuesday the festival resumes on Wednesday. From then until Sunday the entertainment options will be plentiful, with an array of shows for the punters to choose from.

And if festival director Geoff Turkington chooses to spend some of the downtime for a quick rest upon the proverbial laurels, there would be few who could begrudge him.

“Two years in the planning and to finally see the fruits of our labour being enjoyed by so many is so rewarding,” he said.

READ MORE:

* It's showtime: Hamilton Arts Festival ready to raise the curtain on 10 days of entertainment

* Review: Ass-tonishing tale a comedic tour-de-force for Hurst

* Review: Tiny Ruins treat audience to a perfectly imperfect album preview at the Hamilton Arts Festival



“Particularly in what has been a prolonged period of hardship for so many, it's heartwarming to be able to provide a much-needed jolt of lightness and positivity.”

A record 4500-strong crowd attended the Sunset Symphony concert on Saturday night, and there was also an “incredible” turnout for the Summer Shakespeare production of The Taming of the Shrew, with a full capacity Medici Court on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the free Downtown Sounds concert at Victoria on the River, headlined by Hamilton group Looking For Alaska, had drawn the biggest audience recorded at that venue.

Stephen A'Court Ana Gollardo Lobaina and Damani Campbell perform in a sequence from After the Rain, which will be staged in the Clarence Street Theatre in Hamilton this weekend by the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

“With more than 700 of the country's finest talent converging on Hamilton over the 10 days of the festival, 33% of our audience to date has travelled from out of town to experience what we have known for years to be Waikato's best kept secret,” Turkington said.

“With five more days of an action packed programme, the best is still to come."

Those shows include Hanna, a one-woman play starring Cassandra Woodhouse and directed by Jennifer Ward-Lealand, which looks at the consequences of a mix-up in a maternity ward three years later. It is being performed at the Meteor Theatre on Wednesday night.

SUPPLIED Damien Warren-Smith brings his alter ego Garry Starr to Harkness Henry's Emporium of Scintillating Wonders on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Another one-woman show, Sex, Lies & Betrayal, in the American Modernist Garden on Thursday and Friday. It is a cabaret in which Karla Hillam, portraying the glamorous Miss Nightingale, performs numbers by Cole Porter, Frank Sinatra, Christina Aguilera and Amy Winehouse, among others.

Singer-songwriter Theia (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Tīpa) brings her critically-acclaimed reo rangatira project Te Kaahu to Te Parapara Garden on Friday night. The evening of song and storytelling is among the most hotly-anticipated events at the festival.

Written and performed by Elisabeth Easther, A Rare Bird is being staged in the Char Bagh Garden on Thursday and Friday nights. The show examines the exploits of pioneering ornithologist Perrine Moncrieff, who was a dedicated conservationist “long before it was fashionable”.

SUPPLIED Karla Hillam stars as the glamorous, mysterious Miss Nightingale in Sex, Lies & Betrayal, which is being staged in the Modernist Garden on Thursday and Friday.

Australian actor Damien Warren-Smith brings his alter ego Garry Star to the Hamilton Gardens Pavilion – which currently identifies as its alter ego, Harkness Henry’s Emporium of Scintillating Wonders – on Thursday and Saturday nights.

The show is a tale of a disgraced actor who sets his sights on “saving” the medium of theatre by performing in every genre possible.

The Thursday night show will be preceded by a special performance of some of the best songs from a trio of musicals penned by Hamilton playwright and composer Chris Williams – State Highway 48, The Quest, and The Rug.

SUPPLIED Written and performed by Elisabeth Easther, A rare bird reveals the exploits of pioneering ornithologist Perrine Moncrieff.

The emporium also hosts Haus of Yolo on Friday and Saturday nights, an acrobatic show that is touted as a “visually stunning and exhilarating exploration of the modern middle class slavery of fast fashion”.

Lovers of dance will also likely rejoice in three Royal New Zealand Ballet “Tutus on Tour” performances at the Clarence Street Theatre over the weekend.

For those who appreciate free entertainment, a festival-within-the-festival takes place on Sunday afternoon. Appropriately called This Is Kiwi, it brings together about 200 performers representing the diverse melting pot of cultures that comprise the Waikato’s current day community.

That event starts at 4pm in the main carpark with a “parade of nations” that then moves into the enclosed gardens and the festival hub.

Later on Sunday the Orchestras Central Trust Ensemble, with soloists Andrew Beer, Martin Lee and Luca Manghi perform the music of Vivaldi, Bach and Albinoni in the Ancient Egyptian Garden.

Tickets for all the shows can be bought at hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz or eventfinda.co.nz, or at the Hamilton i-Site Visitor Information Centre at the ArtsPost gallery on Victoria St.