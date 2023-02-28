Brother of meth-dealing mob boss jailed for running his own meth business

John Griffiths obtained 112 grams of meth from his older brother Mark at a meeting in Waiouru, which he then sold to customers in the Wellington area. (File photo)

The brother of a Waikato gang leader who campaigned against methamphetamine while secretly selling the drug has been jailed for running his own meth-dealing business.

John Richard Griffiths, 47, was jailed for two years and 10 months when he appeared in the High Court in Hamilton on Tuesday. He had earlier pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply and two representative charges of supplying methamphetamine.

That meth came from his big brother, Mark Griffiths – the second-in-command of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom.

Mark Griffiths – or Griff, as he is popularly known – pled guilty in October to a raft of offending that badly undermined the gang’s self-proclaimed anti-drug stance.

Those charges included importing, possessing and supplying methamphetamine, and possessing and supplying Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), commonly known as the “date rape” drug.

He is due to be sentenced on those charges in May.

The younger Griffith’s misdeeds were uncovered during the course of the police investigation into Griff’s covert activities.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Senior Mongrel Mob Waikato member Mark Griffith was among those who promoted the gang’s “drugs are bad” narrative.

Central to the police identifying John Griffiths as a fellow offender was a fateful meeting between the siblings in Waiouru on September 10, 2020.

It was a rendezvous point at which Mark Griffiths supplied his little brother with 112 grams of meth, which he then on-sold to his own clientele in the Wellington area over the following months.

Police phone interception also recorded a conversation between the pair on September 6 that year, during which John advised Griff to communicate via an encrypted messaging app called Signal.

At the time of his dealing, John Griffiths was himself a patched Mongrel Mob member. But, as Justice Layne Harvey​ revealed during the sentencing, he had now left the gang “following a falling out with [his] brother”.

Prior to sentencing, John Griffiths’ counsel Paul Surridge said John Griffiths was “trying hard to break the cycle” of addiction. He had also found life “difficult” in the prison environment due to the attentions of his former colleagues, which had necessitated his relocation to a different facility.

“There have been a number of incidents ... It’s a difficult time for him at present.

Surridge said his client had also endured a deprived childhood, which had led to him spending years in state care.

Crown prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton said while it was clear the defendant was remorseful for his actions and was perhaps developing a degree of insight, “that needs to be seen in the context of some fairly audacious behaviour”.

Justice Harvey said assessing Griffiths’ culpability was a tricky task, as he was not a leader of others, nor under the direction of a leader.

Rather, he and his brother were effectively “two contractors dealing with each other in respect of their own businesses”.

He took a start point of four years in jail, and added eight months to reflect Griffith’s prior convictions for similar offending, including a three-year jail term imposed in 2013.

Griffiths’ guilty pleas warranted a 15% discount. The judge acknowledged his difficulty with reading and writing, and therefore understanding legal documents, had been a major hindrance.

There had also been problems Surridge had experienced in getting to see his client in prison – but, conversely, Griffiths had a strong distrust of audio-visual communications and therefore refused to meet with his lawyer through such a medium.

The judge made further deduction from the jail time: 5% to reflect the impact on his family; 5% for his prospects for rehabilitation; 5% for his remorse; and, finally, 15% in acknowledgement of his background of deprivation, which was attributable to the effects of colonisation and, subsequently, cultural dislocation.

This led to a final sentence of two years and five months in jail.